AIATA Wayfinder 38 tour: The Swiss Army Knife of motor boats

Reporting from Boot Düsseldorf, Hugo Andreae takes a tour of the new AIATA Wayfinder 38, which aims to be a Swiss Army Knife of motor boats

Before we went to Düseldorf Boat Show and saw the AIATA Wayfinder 38 in the flesh, there was still a fair degree of secrecy surrounding the boat but this debut model from new Turkish brand, AIATA, looked particularly interesting nonetheless.

The long-term ethos is apparently to deliver high-powered, modular, multipurpose vessels that prioritise comfort and ease of use – and the new Wayfinder 38 certainly seems to have the practical side of things well covered.

For a start, it uses a secure walkaround arrangement, with extremely wide two-part gates on either side of the cockpit deck. These look as handy for swimming as for pontoon work and you can also configure the cockpit itself, with either an aft bench for social use or a fishing module for specialist anglers.

There are even more significant options further forward. In the Open configuration, you can spec the 38 with free-flowing deck space and low-profile furniture, all beneath the shelter of a very substantial T-top, which itself is available with a retractable canvas sunroof. But from the pre-launch renderings, it also looked like you can go for an enormous wraparound central dining station that makes good use of the twin helm seats courtesy of flip-over backrests.

Alternatively, AIATA is also offering a Cabin model, which closes this zone off with a glass-lined superstructure that includes a lifting section at the back end to help integrate the sheltered saloon and the open aft cockpit. And if you opt for this layout, the furniture also adapts to fit, with an L-shaped saloon and an integrated galley, plus extra ventilation from a Webasto sunroof and extra comfort from an air conditioning system.

Meanwhile, up at that beamy bow, another C-shaped lounge with a high-low table takes full advantage of a robustly squared-off forepeak to deliver another proper day space, again with the option of shelter, courtesy of an overhead sunshade.

And with design input from Navia Design, the multi-award-winning Nordic agency co-founded by Jarkko Jämsén, the forward cabin looks likely to make excellent use of the space too. In fact, in spite of that generous bow lounge, it reportedly features a queen-size bed, a separate bathroom and two metres of headroom.

That ought to make it much more than just a day boat – and the early signs suggest it ought to be a pretty good boat to drive too. It will come with a twin stepped hull and a pair of outboards from 300-425hp, as well as the promise of reassuring quality and consistency of build, courtesy of the Anadolu Group’s highly mechanised 20,000sqm manufacturing plant in Çayırova, Turkey.

AIATA Wayfinder 38 specifications

LOA: 38ft 1in (11.1m)

BEAM: 16ft 6in (3.5m)

ENGINES: twin 300-425hp outboard engines

TOP SPEED: Over 50 knots

PRICE: from €300,000 ex tax

CONTACT: aiataboats.com

