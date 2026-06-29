4 of the best motor yachts you can buy right now for £300k

Every month we take a look at some of the best second hand motor boats on the market. This month we take a look at the best motor yachts you can buy now for £300k or less

Four times a year I write a price challenge Find Me A, and I look forward to them every time because it’s such a great way to showcase the huge variety of boats on the brokerage market, and this month more than ever.

For our mythical £300,000 we can opt for the spacious accommodation, economical cruising and serene inland cruising capabilities of an almost-new Balt Yacht Grand 37. Pretty much the diametric opposite is the high-performance rough weather blaster that is the Botnia Targa 32 with its circa 40-knot top end. Nothing like the same level of accommodation (although it will still sleep five) but probably the fastest way to swap an aquatic Point A for Point B.

And in-between, there’s the Jeanneau NC37 giving a great blend of space and pace, or if you’re prepared to delve a little further into the back catalogue, a near 50ft Fairline is yours for the taking.

Botnia Targa 32

Built: 2021

Price: £275,000 ex VAT

The Botnia Targa range needs no introduction. They are rock solid, high speed, walkaround commuters, and this 32, launched in 2012 and still being made today, sits in the middle of a fleet that spans 23-46ft.

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Interior

There are two big choices to be made regarding the basic layout when you order one of these boats new. All versions have the upright wheelhouse with sliding doors on both sides, which gives you a seating/dining area behind the helm seats and a small galley in the forward port corner. Back aft you’ll find steps down to the heads plus a cabin with a double berth and a single berth for plenty of flexibility. However, further forward, whilst all models have a forward cabin, there is a choice of this standard layout with low-level vee berths, or the option of a Comfort Fore Cabin (CFC) which creates space for a variety of alternatives such as a central double berth, an option specified on about 50% of orders.

Exterior

As ever with boats, there’s no gain without pain, and if you opt for the CFC then you lose the lovely sheltered bow cockpit that this boat has, although the aft cockpit does still have some seating and a demountable table. But the other big choice is whether to opt for the small flybridge of this example, which gives an elevated outside helm position set into the trailing edge of the wheelhouse roof as well as the internal helm, or delete the flybridge in favour of a full length wheelhouse with an aft door and an optional outdoor helm in the cockpit.

Performance

All the engine options are Volvo Pentas, from a fuel efficient single D6 to a pair of 440hp D6s for ultimate (near 50 knot!) performance. But by far the most popular is the Goldilocks option of twin D4 motors in either 300hp or later 320hp (of this boat) configuration, which give an entirely sufficient near 40-knot top end and 30-knot cruise.

Seakeeping

It’s a Botnia Targa – Finnish-built and designed to get there and get back at high speed, almost irrespective of the weather. Seakeeping, therefore, is quite simply epic.

Botnia Targa 32 specifications

Length: 35ft 4in (10.8m)

Beam: 11ft 1in (3.4m)

Draft: 3ft 6in (1.1m)

Displacement: 6.3 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 800 litres

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D4 320 320hp diesel engines

For sale: Wessex Marine

Jeanneau NC37

Built: 2022

Price: £299,950

Launched in 2018, the NC37 replaced the NC11, when Jeanneau also decided to switch model numbers from metres to feet. The NC part of the name refers to the New Concept line of deck saloon boats designed to offer a practical range of sheltered cruising craft that were well suited to northern European and Scandinavian waters, although the line has since been discontinued.

Interior

That sheltered boating idea is most obvious in the fully enclosed single-level main deck saloon, which is accessed from the cockpit via bi-fold doors. The galley is here too, on the starboard side. There’s a second sliding door next to the helm, while an electric sunroof over the helm was a £10,000 cost option, although everyone opted for it. The lower deck is an intriguing layout.

The owner’s cabin forward and guest cabin to port are pretty normal, but less usual is a shower completely separate to the heads (one either side of the passageway) and an occasional low-level berth running aft on the starboard side. This is big enough to sleep two at a pinch, but is also very handy for storage – there’s a hatch in the saloon floor so you can throw bags or cockpit seating into it at the end of the day.

Originally, Moabi woodwork was standard but almost everyone upgraded to the walnut, which then became standard in 2020. This boat has the rarer oak option.

Exterior

There’s some clever thinking on the outside too. Decks are asymmetric, with a wider deeper main walkway forward to starboard and a narrower, shallower (but still useable) side deck to port to optimise interior volume. The cockpit bench seat can slide aft over the bathing platform to increase cockpit space, or pin forward for a larger bathing platform.

Performance

Twin Volvo Penta D3-220 engines were standard but a little light, so most boats went out with the larger twin D4-260 or Mercruiser 270hp engines which gave circa 30 knots.

Seakeeping

Michael Peters was responsible for the hull, giving his trademark good handling and seakeeping combination.

Jeanneau NC37 specifications

Length: 37ft 8in (11.5m)

Beam: 11ft 9in (3.6m)

Draft: 3ft 6in (1.1m)

Displacement: 7 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 650 litres

Engines: Twin Mercruiser 270hp diesel engines

For sale: Sea Ventures

Balt Yacht Grand 37

Built: 2023

Price: £289,950

In the price/length/age triangle, if you fix the price side then you have to balance age against size – basically, if you want bigger, you have to go older. But this Balt 37 is probably the closest you’ll get to breaking that relationship, because it’s a pretty big boat with fantastic accommodation, and yet, as an ex demo, it’s almost brand new! Built by one of Poland’s largest boat manufacturers, the company originally moulded hulls for other well-known yards before starting its own brand, Balt Yachts, in 1990.

Interior

The interior is the really big news, in all senses of the word. The aft cabin layout means that not only does it stretch almost the full length of the boat, but the two cabins are at opposite ends, both with double beds and an en suite (the aft cabin accessing the day heads) with separate shower areas for maximum privacy. Between them is the raised saloon with a dinette to starboard opposite the galley. You can specify an internal helm position, but this boat doesn’t have it as most owners prefer to drive from the helm position on the aft deck.

Exterior

As always for an aft cabin boat, there’s a raised aft deck rather than a cockpit on the same level as the saloon, but Balt has done a good job of sheltering this area with a complete canopy enclosure, and also tackled the other bugbear of the aft cabin boat – storage. Not only are there big lockers beneath most of the seating, but the bathing platform also contains further storage for deck gear and the gas bottle. Optional teak side decks and cockpit sole raise the on-deck ambience.

Performance

A strictly displacement boat, the single shaft drive 110hp Yanmar diesel should push it toward 10 knots, but it’s happiest at an inland friendly 4-8 knots. Indeed at 4 knots it’s only using about 2 litres per hour.

Seakeeping

As you’ll have gathered from the performance, this is a boat aimed at inland and coastal cruising. It is rated as RCD Category C, which is for boats suitable for coastal cruising and inland pottering.

Balt Yacht Grand 37 specifications

Length: 39ft 8in (12.1m)

Beam: 11ft 6in (3.5m)

Draft: 2ft 3in (0.7m)

Displacement: 6.5 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 180 litres

Engines: Yanmar 110hp diesel engine

For sale: Bray Marine Sales

Fairline Targa 47GT

Built: 2009

Price: £299,995

Launched in 2005 and built until 2011 (and not to be confused with the new Targa 47GT that launched this year), the original Fairline Targa 47GT has become something of a modern classic for its sublime combination of size, style, build quality, layout and features. Competing at the time with models such as the V48 from Princess and Portofino 47 from Sunseeker, the Targa doesn’t have an obvious stand-out advantage but taken as a whole it puts up an incredibly strong showing.

Interior

The first thing to talk about is the layout, which is pretty conventional but beautifully proportioned and divided between the generously sized owner’s cabin forward and guest cabin aft, both of which are en suite, and the large saloon opposite a galley between them.

The mid cabin aft is noteworthy for the amount of headroom, despite the boat not being over-tall on the outside. High-gloss American cherry was initially popular and gives a warm look, but the satin-finished American white oak of this boat soon overtook it in popularity and looks far more contemporary.

Exterior

Dated only slightly by the small portholes instead of modern hull windows, this is still a great looking boat from the outside, particularly as it eschews the far higher topsides of later craft. Back aft, the tender garage is large enough to swallow a Williams Turbojet while overhead the solid sliding roof built into the hardtop is both robust and reliable as well as fast – closing in under 20 seconds. Hull colours included white, sand and a rather smart grey/blue shade, but the navy of this example is a classic Targa colour.

Performance

Twin Caterpillar C9 575hp motors were popular in the USA, but for Europe, most went out with twin Volvo Penta D9 motors in 500hp or 575hp states of tune. This boat has the latter, with a quoted top speed of 32 knots when new, so it should still reach 30 knots today.

Seakeeping

An Olesinski hull design with straight shaft drives, semi-tunnelled props and the hull extended beneath the bathing platform to increase waterline length. Lovely.

Fairline Targa 47GT specifications

Length: 48ft 6in (14.8m)

Beam: 13ft 2in (4.0m)

Draft: 3ft 5in (1.1m)

Displacement: 15 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 1,402 litres

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D9-500 500hp diesel engines

For sale: One Marine

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