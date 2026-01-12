New Boats at Dusseldorf: Wellcraft 28

Wellcraft will show the 28 T-Top and Explorer at Düsseldorf, featuring a high-performance stepped hull and a highly flexible 4-way cockpit

While lovers of fully open boats will have to wait until the launch of the Speedster variant at the Miami International Boat Show in February, the Wellcraft 28 T-Top and Explorer models will be making their world debuts in Düsseldorf.

Built on the basis of a Navia-designed twin-stepped hull for a faster plane, more urgent pick-up, extra efficiency and a drier ride, flexibility once again sits at the heart of the Wellcraft concept. The cockpit, for instance, can be configured in one of four ways – the Lounge (with a sociable L-shaped dinette and wet bar); the Barracuda (with rod holders, fold-up seating, a live well and a fish box); the Relax (with a large island sunbed, lots of storage and extra seating for the two open models); and the Sleeper (with a very handy cushion-topped aft cabin for the pilothouse-equipped Explorer).

Constructed using what Wellcraft calls “Infujection”, where the hull and stringers are moulded as a single part for a lighter, stronger, stiffer build, you can pick from a range of single or twin outboard rigs, encompassing everything from low-speed cruising to 50-knot performance. And you can upgrade the fuel tank from 340L to 530L for extra range too.

In all cases, though, the critical basics look very well covered. In spite of its potent performance-driven styling, you get a small overnighting cabin beneath the helm console, which doubles as a handy summer changing zone and bulky storage locker.

Recommended videos for you

Security for family users is also nicely taken care of, thanks to single-level walkaround decks with a closed transom and substantially raised bulwarks. And while the Explorer model keeps the pilothouse relatively narrow to preserve easy movement along both side decks, its use of that big beam-forward bow looks every bit as good as the two open models.

While the aft cockpit is the chief hub on this boat, visitors to the bow can expect a really spacious dinette with seats on all four sides, plus some forward-facing backrests on the side seats so you can put your feet up, and a spot for a cool box in the forepeak so you don’t have to head aft for your drinks.

Wellcraft 28 specifications

LOA: 28ft 0in (8.56m)

ENGINES: Single 225hp to twin 250hp outboards

BEAM: 9ft 6in (2.90m)

TOP SPEED: 50+ knots

PRICE: Pending

CONTACT: www.wellcraft.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.