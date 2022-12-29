Boot Düsseldorf is Europe's biggest boat show, so local hotels book up fast. Here's our pick of where to stay nearby...
We’ve put together a list of hotels near Boot Düsseldorf, including nearby guesthouses, motels and apartments, at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.
Accommodation is listed with the walking distance from the venue (Stockumer Kirchstraße 61, 40474 Düsseldorf) and grouped by type. Don’t let long distances put you off though, as a ticket to Boot Düsseldorf includes free use of the city’s excellent public transport system.
At the time of writing, all the options below had availability for the show period (21-29 January 2023), but they can book up quickly, so don’t wait around…
- Hotels and motels near Boot Düsseldorf
- Guesthouses near Boot Düsseldorf
- Apartments near Boot Düsseldorf
Hotels near Boot Düsseldorf : Premium
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Breidenbacher Hof
Centrally located on the Königsallee boulevard, a stylish 5-star hotel with attractive luxury rooms and an elegant brasserie with panoramic views. Some rooms in need of a minor refurb.
Distance to show: 11 min drive or 24 min public transport
The Wellem, in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
Great location in the heart of Düsseldorf city centre. All attractive suites include a kitchen and orignal artwork. There’s a handy free late check out until 6pm on weekends. No room service.
Distance to show: 11 min drive or 30 min public transport
Hotel Kö59 Düsseldorf – Member of Hommage Luxury Hotels Collection
Prime city centre location on the exclusive Königsallee shopping street. Hotel has attractive rooms and access to the adjoining Holmes Place Health & Fitness Club. No room service.
Distance to show: 13 min drive or 30 min public transport
Hotels near Boot Düsseldorf : Mid range
Hotel Villa Achenbach
4-star Victorian-style town house hotel with pretty garden. Located in a a quiet side street in the Flingern district. Elegant rooms. Attractive bar and terrace. Breakfast hit or miss.
Distance to show: 16 min drive or 37 min public transport
Hotel Favor
Newly-opened 4-star Superior hotel located on the popular Königsallee Shopping Street in the heart of the town centre. Elegant comfortable rooms. Sunny terrace. Entrance not clearly marked.
Distance to show: 12 min drive or 28 min public transport
Adina Apartment Hotel Dusseldorf
Very nicely presented one bedroom apartment in a great central location. There’s a fitness centre, indoor pool, bar and terrace. Housekeeping a little slow.
Distance to show: 16 min drive or 31 min public transport
Hotels near Boot Düsseldorf : Budget
Henri Hotel Düsseldorf Downtown
Quirky 1960s/70s design, prime central location close to railway stations and main city attractions. Attractive studios. On site spa and gym. Some rooms have open bathrooms which might not appeal to all.
Distance to show: 15 min drive or 33 min public transport
the niu Seven
A few miles out of town but great value for money and nicely decorated spacious rooms. Hotel also has a bar and offers breakfast. Service can be slow.
Distance to show: 22 min drive or 42 min public transport
More Hotels near Boot Düsseldorf
Airport Fashion Hotel, Am Hain 44, Stockum
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.1 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
Lindner Congress Hotel Düsseldorf, Lütticher Straße 130, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.2 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
H2 Hotel Düsseldorf Seestern, Emanuel-Leutze-Straße 4, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
INNSiDE by Meliá Düsseldorf Seestern, Niederkasseler Lohweg 18a, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.4 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
Novotel Düsseldorf City West, Niederkasseler Lohweg 179, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.4 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
Courtyard by Marriott Düsseldorf Seestern, Am Seestern 16, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5
voco Dusseldorf Seestern, an IHG Hotel, Fritz-Vomfelde-Strasse 38, am Seestern, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
Hilton Düsseldorf, Georg-Glock-Str. 20, Golzheim
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.6 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
B&Bs and guesthouses near Boot Düsseldorf
Bed & Breakfast Meerbusch, Xantener Sraße 55, 40670 Meerbusch
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 3.7 miles | Type: B&B | TripAdvisor rating: 5/5
Gästehaus Grupello, Grupellostr. 4, Stadtmitte
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 3.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | TripAdvisor rating: 3/5
Holiday lets and apartments near Boot Düsseldorf
The Wellem Residences, 34 Mühlenstraße Andreas Quartier, Altstadt
Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 2.8 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 5/5
Living Hotel De Medici, Mühlenstrasse 31, Altstadt
Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 2.8 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5