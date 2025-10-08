This Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Save £600 on This Incredible Portable Power Station That Can Run Everything

The Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station is one of the best power packs we’ve tested for instant, quiet, and robust energy supply and it's 33% off right now

In today’s connected world, reliable power is non-negotiable, whether you’re tackling an off-grid expedition, embracing the van life movement, seeking home backup for emergencies, or simply trying to keep the peace with a group of hungry devices. And now you can buy one of your own for 33% off!

As such the best Portable Power Stations (or Portable Power Packs, or whatever other name you want to use – the internet has not settled on one agreed name) are increasingly becoming hugely popular for their instant, quiet, and robust energy supply.

And this Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station is one of the best we’ve tried. Let’s be honest here, even with a 33% discount this Power Station is still going to cost you a pretty penny, but I have not hesitation in recommending it at it’s full price, so saving £600 makes it a no-brainer – providing, of course, you have the money in the first place.

As soon as we picked up the Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station to test and charged it we plugged in every electrical device to hand. One by one of course and had a look at how it faired.

Well, there was not a single appliance this absolute powerhouse couldn’t fire up and run. Hairdryer on full power? Yes no problem. Normal domestic kettle? Yes no problem. Microwave, again no problem. The hair dryer on full power used about 1% of the power reserve per minute of it being on.

It has connectivity in bucket loads, and if you find one of these isn’t enough to power you through your day, then you can double up with another power pack – though frankly we have no idea what sort of things you’d be running to need that, but the capability is there.

We also tested it with a compatible solar panel we had knocking around from a solar panel test and when plugged in there was a useful read out of the power going back in to the battery via the front display screen.

The only downside to all of this power is that it does weigh a fair bit. To get it to and from your boat or RV, then you’ll want to use a small trolley or luggage cart.