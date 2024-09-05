Your chance to win the holiday of a lifetime in the British Virgin Islands

Motor Boat & Yachting and The Moorings have teamed up to offer you the chance to win a free motor yacht charter in the British Virgin Islands

Motor Boat & Yachting is delighted to announce an exciting partnership with The Moorings, bringing our readers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win an unforgettable power yacht charter in the breath-taking British Virgin Islands.

This exclusive prize promises an unparalleled adventure, where the winner will have the chance to explore the pristine waters, hidden coves, and vibrant marine life of this tropical paradise aboard a luxurious power yacht.

With world-class amenities, stunning scenery, and the freedom to chart your own course, this is an experience that will create lasting memories. Don’t miss your chance to embark on the ultimate yachting getaway in one of the most beautiful destinations on earth.

Enter the competition and get full T&Cs at The Moorings x Motorboat & Yachting competition page. Entries close at 5pm on Sunday 22nd September.

About The Moorings

After more than 50 years at sea, The Moorings has established its reputation as one of the world’s premier yacht charter companies. Their award-winning charter fleet now includes more than 400 yachts in 20+ destinations across the globe.

Whether it’s a self-skippered monohull; a Sail catamaran with a skipper at the helm; a high-performance Power catamaran or a Crewed yacht with a captain and chef—they’re here to make your time on the water truly unforgettable.

About the British Virgin Islands

Stretching throughout the Caribbean, the British Virgin Islands are a kaleidoscope of aquamarine waters, sun-soaked harbours, and white-sand beaches. Distinct ports of call can be found among the more than 25 pristine islands that make up the British Virgin Islands.

Throw away the to-do list and leave your day to chance, where you can search for turtles off the shores and find yourself gazing across the sea from a hilltop bar. Fill all your senses with spectacular scenery, delectable cuisine, and soft-sand beaches.

The coral atoll of Anegada is the resting point of many a sunken ship and offers amazing underwater views for diving. From sprawling beaches to small villages you’re sure to find your own reason to cruise back on another return voyage.

Head to The Moorings x Motorboat & Yachting competition page to be in with a chance of winning and for full T&Cs