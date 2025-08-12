New boats at Cannes Yachting Festival: De Antonio D60 is glazed in light

At Cannes Yachting Festival, the new De Antonio D60 will showcase its plentiful glazing to give the interior an inside-outside feel

Notwithstanding the electric 23ft powercat at the entry point to the De Antonio fleet, there’s a very distinct formula to the brand’s boats that has been really successful at everything from 29 to 50ft. But can it translate effectively onto a new De Antonio D60 flagship? Well De Antonio certainly appears to think so.

As the first in a new range of 18m+ motor yachts, the D60 uses a trademark stepped hull with a plumb bow, big windows and vertical sides. It also uses a layout centred on walkaround decks with a set of outboard engines hidden discreetly from view beneath an extended sunpad at the aft end.

That’s not to say that those engines are shy and retiring. On the contrary, the standard rig of quadruple Mercury V12 600s should be capable of propelling this boat to 46 knots, while delivering the clean looks and versatile day spaces that inboard lovers tend to value so highly.

As regards the classical three-way split of De Antonio dayboating spaces, that also resonates in this new design. At the stern, the big sheltered ten-man dining station backs onto a big raised sunpad with an integrated ice bucket at its heart.

At the bow, various arrangements mix a range of sofas, sunbeds and tables with the option of an integrated hot tub. And inside the pilothouse, a fore-and-aft dining station, starboard settee and three-man helm station can either be cocooned inside glass for climate controlled shelter or opened up with big drop down side windows and sliding rear doors.

This is all supplemented with sunbeds on the forward part of the roof structure. And there’s some fresh innovation on the lower deck too. The standard layout features a central galley and day heads on an intermediate level between the main deck and cabins. This can be separated from, or integrated with, the main deck day spaces and it also helps add extra separation between the forward doubles and the huge midships owner’s cabin.

Thanks to a 17ft beam, that owner’s cabin has space for a dresser, settee, large ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. There’s also a crew cabin in the forepeak and if you want to optimise this boat as a luxury cruiser for two couples rather than three, the bow cabins can also be combined into a single VIP suite.

De Antonio D60 Specifications:

LOA: 60ft 8in (18.50m)

Beam: 17ft 1in (5.20m)

Engines: 4 x Mercury Verado V12 600s

Top speed: 46 knots

Price: €1.8M ex VAT

Contact details: www.deantonioyachts.com

