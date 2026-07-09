Best electric pumps for paddleboards and inflatable boat tenders

Sick of sweating over a manual hand pump? We test 5 of the best cordless rechargeable air pumps for paddleboards and tenders

If you own a boat, the chances are you also own something that needs inflating. Inflatable dinghies, Inflatable paddleboards, towable tubes, kites, wingfoils, bathing platform extensions, lilos, inflatable flamingoes – you name it, there’ll be something on board that needs pumping up. And if you’re the unfortunate person who is tasked with inflating it, you’ll also know how much time and effort that takes.

Most SUPs (Stand-Up Paddleboards) need to be inflated to between 15 and 20psi. That’s a serious amount of pressure and even with a good quality two-stage hand pump takes at least five minutes of non-stop pumping. It’s a proper workout that will leave you panting for breath and sweating from every pore. Inflatable tenders and towable tubes don’t need as much pressure but the sheer volume of air required to fill their bigger chambers takes its own toll.

The solution is a good quality electric air pump. But choosing the right one is not as easy as you might think. As well as the obvious things like size, price and maximum pressure, there are a number of important things you can’t tell by looking online, such as how long it takes to inflate a SUP, how much noise it makes (the difference can be huge), how sturdy it feels, and how easy it is to use.

The latest generation of portable air pumps come with a built-in rechargeable battery capable of inflating and deflating several SUPs on a single charge, meaning you can use them wherever and whenever you want. To help you avoid trailing long 12V wires across your deck, I’ve put five of the top-selling rechargeable air pumps through a series of tests to see how they performed and establish a clear ranking.

The best paddleboard and tender pumps 2026

Airbank Puffer Pro – Editor’s Choice

Specifications: Max PSI: 20 | Air flow high/low: 400/75 l/min | Battery size: 5200mAh | Weight: 1.26kg

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Reasons to Buy: Beautifully packaged padded carry case | Much the quietest pump on test | Compact and sleek design with no sharp edges

Reasons to Avoid: Relatively slow inflation speeds compared to faster rivals | Moderate battery power

This pump impressed us from the moment we opened the box. Instead of being supplied with a basic drybag, it comes beautifully packaged in its own little padded carry case. Not only does this look much smarter and keep everything together, with a separate zipped compartment for the hose, nozzles and charging cable, but it provides much better protection against bumps and scrapes.

Admittedly it’s not waterproof so you’d probably want to keep it in a cabin locker rather than a cockpit one but we’d happily trade that for the added protection and convenience it offers. It’s also much the quietest of the pumps on test, registering a very civilised 70db(A) at 1m distance. In a restricted space like the cockpit of a boat or a public venue like a beach or slipway, that makes a really noticeable difference.

It’s a nicely designed pump too, with a neat, compact shape, a moderate weight (1.26kg) and no sharp corners or exposed edges that risk getting damaged. The orange on black control buttons are easier to read than the moulded rubber buttons of rivals, the LED display is visible even in bright sunlight and there’s even a built-in torch if you need extra illumination at dusk.

It’s not the fastest of pumps with a rated air flow of 400 l/min in high gear and a slightly disappointing 75l/min in low gear. This was reflected in the longer times it took to inflate our two water toys (9min 35sec for the SUP and 8min 30sec for the tube) but on balance we’d happily accept the extra couple of minutes it takes for the less intrusive noise of this smart little pump.

The battery power is about average at 5,200mAh but it inflated both our toys with four bars still remaining on the charge level indicator so it should be good for at least four or five paddleboards. While not the cheapest or most powerful pump on test, we felt the Airbank Puffer Pro offered the best balance of speed, convenience, refinement, packaging, value and design.

Airbank Whale Shark Pro – Best budget buy

Specifications: Max PSI: 20 | Air flow high/low: 400/85 l/min | Battery size: 7800mAh | Weight: 2.0kg

Reasons to Buy: Very affordable price point | Large battery capacity | Fast SUP inflation | Handy built-in 12V cable backup

Reasons to Avoid: Bulky design | Supplied in a basic cardboard box with no protective carry bag or case

Although this is the largest of the three Airbank pumps on test with the biggest built-in battery, it is also the most affordable. We suspect that’s because it’s not quite as sophisticated as the other two in terms of packaging and technology. It certainly looks and feels rather bulky compared to the others and comes supplied in a basic cardboard box without either a drybag or case to protect it.

On the plus side the built-in carry handle makes it easy to lug around and the plastic casing has a rebated edge that the hose clicks into when not in use. It’s a neat solution that keeps it all together but does still leave all the different connecting valves hanging off the end of it attached only by a thin cord. And with no separate drybag or case to guard against knocks or damp lockers, we’d think twice about keeping on board a boat for any length of time.

In terms of performance, it was a game of two halves. The Whale Shark Pro recorded the second fastest time on test for inflating the SUP (6min 15sec) but was the second slowest at inflating the Jobe Binar tube (8min 47sec), suggesting that either its flow rate in first gear isn’t as fast as some or the pressure sensor tripped it into the slower second gear earlier than the others.

Noise levels were bang in the middle of the group at 75db(A) – tiresome to listen to for any length of time but not uncomfortably so. The maximum pressure of 20psi is par for the course and the controls and LED display are reassuringly clear, easy to read in sunlight and simple to use. Pressure settings can be displayed in either PSI or BAR with incremental adjustments of 0.5 PSI or 0.05 BAR. With a 7,800mAh battery, it should be good for pumping up at least 5 SUPs between charges.

Cycplus Smart SUP Pump Volcano – Fastest on test

Specifications: Max PSI: 20 | Air flow high/low: 430/120 l/min | Battery size: 5200mAh | Weight: 1.65kg

Reasons to Buy: Blisteringly fast SUP inflation times | Comes with a decent dry bag | Great selection of accessories

Reasons to Avoid: Uncomfortably noisy | Bulky and heavy casing with exposed edges | Screen is hard to read in direct sunlight

With a quoted air flow rate of up to 430 litres per minute in high gear and 120l/min in low gear, this should be the fastest pump on test and sure enough it inflated our paddleboard to 18PSI in just 4 minutes 36 seconds – almost two minutes quicker than the next best. It was a little slower to inflate the Jobe Binar at 7 minutes exactly but this was still the second fastest of the group.

However, that speed did come at the cost of making considerably more noise than any of the others. Measuring 83db(A) at 1m from the pump, this is uncomfortably noisy for any length of time and was enough to make us think twice about using it on an open boat, where guests would be unable to distance themselves from it.

It also looks and feels less well suited to use on board a vessel than some of the others. As well as being physically bigger and heavier than most, the hard plastic casing has a number of exposed edges which could be damaged if dropped and the LED display was hard to read in direct sunlight.

It does come with a decent dry bag to protect it from damp and a good range of accessories, including all the usual nozzle fittings for SUPs, tenders and inflatable toys as well as a bag of spare rubber washers and o-rings. The battery isn’t the most powerful on test (5,200mAh) but we had no problem inflating both our water toys with no discernible drop in performance and all five bars still lit up on the battery level indicator.

Flextail Evo SUP Pump Pro – Most versatile on test

Specifications: Max PSI: 45 | Air flow high/low: 360/90 l/min | Battery size: 8000mAh | Weight: 1.86kg

Reasons to Buy: Impressive 45psi max pressure can inflate car/bike tyres | Massive battery | Sand-trap filter | Auto-cut-off deflation timer

Reasons to Avoid: Very slow inflation times | Low pressure mode creates an uncomfortable high-pitched whine | Interface is slightly fiddly

Flextail manufactures a comprehensive range of both pumps and powerbanks, including this one. Although it’s sold as an SUP pump it has a much wider range of applications than the others on test due to its higher maximum pressure rating of 45psi. This means it can be used to pump up car and bicycle tyres as well as SUPs, towable tubes, inflatable mattresses and the like.

To speed things up and help avoid over inflation it comes with five pre-set modes for cars, bikes, SUPs, mattresses and tents, which you can then tweak up or down. It’s a clever idea but in practice it turns out to be a bit fiddly as you have to cycle through the various choices to find the one you want before you finally set it going. It’s also quite a big unit.

I quite like the design of it with its smoothly rounded surfaces, lack of projecting parts and moulded-in carry handle but it still feels like it could slip out of your hands quite easily. They’ve also thought about how and where it’s likely to be used, factoring in a trap to prevent sand being sucked into the air inlet. Other neat features include a physical travel lock to prevent the on switch being accidentally pressed and a cut-off timer in deflation mode.

While the noise level is well controlled in high pressure mode (72db), in low pressure mode it makes a loud, high pitched whine that we found uncomfortable to listen to for any length of time. Unfortunately, you may be listening to it for a while because this was one of the slowest pumps on test, taking 9min 28sec to pump our SUP up to 18psi and an unprecedented 26min 45sec to inflate the Jobe Binar to 1.5psi.

Air Bank Pulse Pro Mini – Lightest on test

Specifications: Max PSI: 20 | Air flow high/low: 450/70 l/min | Battery size: 4500mAh | Weight: 0.9kg

Reasons to Buy: Incredibly light and compact pocketable size | Rapid inflation times | Smart low-pressure mode stays fast up to 2.5psi

Reasons to Avoid: Most expensive pump on test | High noise level | No 12V direct vehicle charging option | Prone to overheating

Although this is the smallest and lightest of the rechargeable SUP pumps we tested by some margin, it’s also the most expensive, presumably because its compact design requires the use of a more sophisticated brushless motor to achieve the same performance. It’s certainly a very neat product that can easily be stowed in a locker without taking up too much space (137 x 143 x 68mm) or carried in a rucksack without adding too much weight (just 900g).

Inevitably the compact dimensions do come with a few compromises, the modest size of the battery (4,500mAh) and the relatively high noise levels (80db) being the main ones. Performance, however, is on a par or better than many of its larger rivals. It inflated our paddleboard to 18psi in 6min 30sec and was the fastest of all our pumps to fill our towable tube in just 5min 54sec.

This speed was partly due to its higher air flow rate in low pressure mode (450l/min) but also because it has a dedicated low pressure mode that will carry on inflating at the faster air flow rate up to 2.5psi (most automatically switch to high pressure mode at 0.8-1.0psi). It also has a pressure sensing cut off switch when deflating to prevent it overheating – something it seems quite prone to.

It comes supplied with a small dry bag and all the usual accessories including a USB C charging cable. However, it doesn’t have a 12v socket and cable for charging from a car or boat. Nor does it feel quite as robust as some of the chunkier designs. If size is of the essence, this is a great little pump that would be ideal for stuffing into the holdall of an inflatable SUP or tender.

How I tested the best paddleboard and tender pumps

All these pumps have built-in pressure sensors that allow you to set a desired target pressure, automatically cutting out to avoid over-inflation. They employ two-stage pump mechanisms that act like a gearbox—starting with a large volume of air at lower pressure before switching to a slower, high-pressure gear accompanied by a noisy drumming sound.

To test how this affected real-world performance, I first timed how long it took each unit to inflate a typical 10ft 6in paddleboard to a stiff 18 PSI. Next, we ran the test all over again using a large towable tube requiring a massive volume of air but only 1.5 PSI of total pressure. Finally, we took a sound level recording exactly 1 meter away while the pumps were working in their high-pressure gears to accurately measure noise levels, and checked the remaining battery drop.

Rechargeable Pumps Compared

Pump Sound (dbA) SUP Time Tube Time Max PSI Battery (mAh) Weight (kg) Price Airbank Whale Shark Pro 75 6m 15s 8m 47s 20 7800 2.0 £109.00 Airbank Puffer Pro 70 9m 35s 8m 30s 20 5200 1.26 £125.99 Airbank Pulse Pro 80 6m 30s 5m 54s 20 4500 0.9 £149.99 Cycplus Volcano 83 4m 36s 7m 0s 20 5200 1.65 £129.00 Flextail Evo Pro 72 9m 28s 26m 45s 45 8000 1.86 £145.00

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