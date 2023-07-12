Best Prime Day cooler and 12V portable refrigerator deals

There's an array of coolers available in the Prime Day event, Fox Morgan has sought out the best deals to save you time and effort...
Then there’s the powered options which open up the possibilities of ongoing refrigeration and freezing. Here’s my top pick of some of the best Prime Day cooler deals.
Best Prime Day cooler deals
Igloo BMX 52QT Durable Cooler – save 35% (now $90.99, was $140.07)
This sandstone model of the popular Igloo cooler can hold up to 52 quarts. The robust construction means it can be strapped down into a dayboat easily. It has two side handles with heavy rubber toggle closure and a drain bung to easily wash this down after use.
Dimensions: L26.19 x W16.42 x H16.1 inches
Weight: 16.4lbs
Cooler time: up to 8 days
Arctic Zone Titan Cooler – save 20% (now $220.00, was $275.00)
This rotomoulded cooler has capacity for 55 quarts and has carry handles on each end. The strong rubber toggles keep the lid closed and the rubber gasket keeps it sealed. Internally it comes with an organiser wire shelf. They claim it to be bear resistant too.
Dimensions: L30.32 x W17.72 x H17.13 inches
Weight: 25lbs
Cooler time: up to 8 days
Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt cooler – save 35% (now $64.99, was $99.99)
I love this 25 Quart capacity Igloo cooler. I have this one at home and it is such a practical small cooler box that it goes everywhere with me. I keep this in the back of my car for takeaways and it’s so handy when I’m doing the grocery shopping and have to carry ice cream home. It also fits on my boat, where I strap it to a table leg. There’s enough space inside for a few drinks and enough food for a decent picnic.
Dimensions: 20.08 x 13.09 x 15.69 inches
Weight: 9.8lbs
Cooler time: up to 4 days
iceMi Backpack Cooler – save 26% (now $48.78, was $65.98)
I use a soft cooler bag in my camper van where I don’t have space for a solid sided cooler. It can be squashed slightly to fit into an awkward corner and works well to keep food cool over night. It’s well organised too with pockets and a top opening means it can sit upright in a hard to reach area but still access the contents. This back pack style is really useful for lugging it around easily.
Dimensions: 13 x 7.5 x 18 inches
Weight: 2.8lbs
Cooler time: up to 48 hours
ICECO JP50 Portable 12V Refrigerator Fridge Freezer – save 20% (now $447.20, was $559.00)
If you have the power available then why not go for something a bit more substantial? These powered coolers can be cooled right down to freeze at -7F or -22C. This one has a 50L capacity and has an internal organiser basket. I own a different branded version of this and it is truly excellent and worth every cent I paid to buy it six years ago.
Dimensions: 13.8″D x 23″W x 20.9″H
Weight: 37.5lbs
Noise: 45dB
ICECO VL45 ProS Portable Refrigerator – save 20% (now $559.20, was $699.00)
This powered cooler has a multiway lid and internal organiser basket. On the end there’s USB sockets for when it’s connected to DC power. This can be plugged in to the wall power at home to pre-cool it and then it can be plugged in to 12V DC to maintain the cooled temperature inside. The internal capacity is 47 quarts.
Dimensions: 15.7″D x 28.1″W x 18.1″H
Weight: 50lbs
Noise: 45dB
UK Cooler Deals
Alpicool TAW45 45L Car Fridge Freezer – save 22% (now £278.87, was £358.59)
This large capacity powered fridge freezer has a large handle and wheels to help move it around. It’s bulky but for a larger boat or a larger group of people it’s an ideal way to keep food and drinks chilled.
Dimensions: 71.1D x 46W x 50.6H centimetres
Weight: 19kg
Capacity: 45L
Coleman Cooler – save 26% (now £103.74, was £139.99)
This brand is ubiquitous in British campsites, festivals and beaches so it’s good to see a few Prime Day deals for them coming up. This monster cooler has the capacity of a small bath, or 66litres, which is massive.
Dimensions: 79 x 41 x 44 centimetres
Weight: 5kg
Igloo 25 litres cooler – save 35% (now £103.15, was £159.99)
I love this little cooler box so much I listed it twice! Yes, here’s the British Prime Day deal on this fabulously indestructible cooler. Take this everywhere with you. You can even sit on it. Did I mention that I love this Igloo? For just over 100 quid you can get your hands on one and join the smug club.
Dimensions: 51 x 33.2 x 39.9 centimetres
Weight: 4.4kg
DOMETIC CoolFreeze – save 26% (now £326.43, was £440.27)
I own a Dometic CoolFreeze (the one size bigger than this one) and I absolutely love it. It can be plugged in to the mains power to get it down to temperature, which is handy given these things go down to -18C and then take it to my boat and plug it into the 12V power to maintain the cold. I often just use it as a cool box and turn the power off completely, letting my frozen blocks of food defrost gradually as I eat my way through it. These things are brilliant bits of kit and work well along side other food coolers and bags.
Dimensions: 260 x 425 x 550 mm
Weight: 12.5kg
Capacity: 21L
