Best Prime Day cooler and 12V portable refrigerator deals

There's an array of coolers available in the Prime Day event, Fox Morgan has sought out the best deals to save you time and effort...

A cooler box is one of the most useful items to have between your house, car and boat. If you’re out at the beach or in an open boat, put a few ice blocks in one and keep your drinks and picnic cool.

Coolers aren’t just for keeping things cool though. If you’re collecting a take away, then put it in the “cooler” in the back of your car. It’ll keep the smells down and keep the food hot. These insulated boxes are a great way to carry anything keeping it at the temperature it started out at for longer.

Then there’s the powered options which open up the possibilities of ongoing refrigeration and freezing. Here’s my top pick of some of the best Prime Day cooler deals.

Best Prime Day cooler deals

Igloo BMX 52QT Durable Cooler – save 35% (now $90.99, was $140.07)

This sandstone model of the popular Igloo cooler can hold up to 52 quarts. The robust construction means it can be strapped down into a dayboat easily. It has two side handles with heavy rubber toggle closure and a drain bung to easily wash this down after use.

Dimensions: L26.19 x W16.42 x H16.1 inches

Weight: 16.4lbs

Cooler time: up to 8 days View Deal

Arctic Zone Titan Cooler – save 20% (now $220.00, was $275.00)

This rotomoulded cooler has capacity for 55 quarts and has carry handles on each end. The strong rubber toggles keep the lid closed and the rubber gasket keeps it sealed. Internally it comes with an organiser wire shelf. They claim it to be bear resistant too.

Dimensions: L30.32 x W17.72 x H17.13 inches

Weight: 25lbs

Cooler time: up to 8 days View Deal