Toy of the month: Ceclo is the Rolls-Royce of pedalos

The Ceclo is, quite simply, the Rolls-Royce of pedalos; in fact even referring to it in the same breath as the uncomfortable, plastic floating slides that swarm the holiday resorts of this world does it a major disservice.

The Ceclo is custom made and available with a variety of veneer wood deck options, two bespoke Fatboy beanbags to seat up to four people in comfort, and all sorts of funky extras like a cool box, deck lighting, a swim ladder and custom paintjob.

If pedalling seems too much like hard work then a brushless electric motor can take the strain and reach a top speed of 5 knots.

The 36-volt lithium-ion battery gives between six and nine hours of running at a cruising speed of 3 knots and can be fully charged in under seven hours.

Prices for the Ceclo start at £12,000, which isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s a good £200,000 less than a Rolls, which doesn’t even float!