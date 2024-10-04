Toy of the Month E-JetCycle – hyrdofoiling pedalo gets electric boost

Having reinvented the pedalo, the latest JetCycle now comes with extra va-va-voom via a handy little electric motor

Founded in 2020, the French company JetCycle started off producing the JetCycle Max, a pedal-powered monohull craft that, with spirited pedalling, would lift clear of the surface and glide along on its hydrofoils.

For 2024, the business has taken that concept and enhanced it considerably to create the E-JetCycle. The first and most obvious change is that the E-JetCycle is a trimaran, with two large sponsons adding a huge amount of stability, as well as allowing a greater foil size.

That makes it quite a substantial vessel at about 3.5m long and over 2m wide, with a weight of 55kg plus the rider – and that’s why the other big change is particularly welcome.

The E in its title refers to the fact that this is a hybrid drive. It still needs to be pedalled, but a 200W electric motor vastly increases your pedal power in the same way that riding an electric bike makes you feel like you’re riding slightly downhill with a tailwind.

Take-off speed is just 5 knots, which means you can be up on the foils yet still within the speed limit of most coastal

rivers and harbours. And once you’re free to push on, maximum speed is 10 knots with a cruising speed of about 8 knots.

Find out more at: www.jetcycle.fr

