Toy of the Month: Sit-down foiler yours for $89,000

Australian-based WaveFlyer is the latest company to get aboard the burgeoning electric hydro-foiling revolution. The Volaré is a compact boat with side-by-side seating for two

Utilising a water-cooled battery system, WaveFlyer claims that it can be recharged in 40 minutes and run for about four hours, with a take-off speed of eight knots and a max speed of 20 knots. The Rogue uses the same hull but with a PWC-style tandem seat and handlebars. Its stats are similar, apart from a slightly higher 22-knot top speed.

Both feature a proprietary W-Foil arrangement, an unusual anhedral-shaped hydrofoil that is naturally unstable and requires fly-by-wire control to achieve stable flight. WaveFlyer claims the idea is similar to that of a modern jet fighter which is inherently unstable and can only be flown by utilising computers. In the case of the WaveFlyers, this results in unusually high manoeuvrability.

Beyond that, dual direct-drive magnet electric propulsion pods of 12.8kW each with ducted or open propellers provide the go, and fully retractable foils mean both vessels can be trailered or beached.

Price: $89,000

Contact: www.enautic.co

Recommended videos for you

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.