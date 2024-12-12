Toy of the Month: A jetski for fishing – Kawasaki Ultra 160LX-S Sea Angler

This month, our chosen toy is the new Kawasaki Ultra 160LX-S Angler is a fully loaded jetski designed for fishing.

Call me old-fashioned but if I wanted to fish out at sea, I’d take a boat. But it seems that many people like to fish from a personal water craft – or perhaps they prefer, or need even, the compact dimensions of a PWC like the Kawasaki Ultra 160LX-S Angler. Whatever the reason, as part of its 2025 jetski line-up, Kawasaki has launched a model with sea angling specifically in mind.

Called the Kawasaki Ultra 160LX-S Angler, and powered by a normally aspirated four-cylinder, four-stroke engine delivering 152hp, it comes fitted with a 7in Garmin Echomap UHD2 which includes a fish-finding sonar while offering navigation from recorded routes. Also installed are a large Orca coolbox positioned to the rear of the craft with built-in fishing rod holders, added floats for stability and for use as footrests while fishing, and a comfortable flat seat.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

The 2025 line-up includes the Ultra 160 and Ultra 310 series, both in LX and LXS models, which offer enhanced comfort and state-of-the-art instrumentation. Price to be confirmed soon.

Contact details: www.kawasakiwatercraft.co.uk

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.