Watch Azimut 82 Fly tour: Masterpiece of Italian Design

As the flagship of the renewed Flybridge collection, the Azimut 82 Fly promises to blend bold, innovative exterior with luxurious interior space

The Azimut 82 Fly is an impressive addition to the shipyard’s lineup, upholding their reputation for creating some of the most stylish flybridge yachts afloat. Designed by Alberto Manchini with an interior by Fabio Fantalini, this vessel is a testament to cutting-edge design and luxury.

Design Highlights and Exterior Features

The Azimut 82 Fly boasts a distinctive semi-vertical bow, a design Azimut was among the first to adopt, which ensures a clean, traditional sloping-bow-like performance by effectively projecting water out. The hull is punctuated by large, stepped windows providing ample natural light to the lower decks.

A major innovation is Azimut’s ‘Deck-to-Deck’ system at the stern. This feature allows the bathing platform to fold up, becoming the transom and securing the tender garage, while in the down position, it transforms into a significant extension of the cockpit area, increasing usable outdoor space by some margin.

The yacht is powered by triple Volvo Penta IPS 1350s, 1,000 hp each, offering exceptional efficiency. The engine room is well-organised, also housing twin Kohler 20kW generators and a Seakeeper E18 gyroscopic stabiliser for comfort at anchor. The IPS drives allow for a larger tender garage that can accommodate a 3.9m Williams jet tender.

Deck Spaces: Entertainment and Relaxation

External spaces are designed for maximum enjoyment. The cockpit benefits significantly from the Deck-to-Deck extension and features side-to-side seating to ensure all guests have a view. A clever, integrated wet bar also discreetly conceals a third helm station under a teak cover.

The foredeck lounge is a crucial feature, with C-shaped and face-to-face seating, sun pads, and a retractable sun awning, making it a perfect social hub.

The flybridge is a huge space that runs the full length of the boat. It features a customisable aft area and a fixed hard top section with massive retractable glass sunroof for full sun exposure. Further forward, the area includes a large dining table and an ‘American bar’ – a raised wet bar with fixed stools – fully equipped with a boat grill, fridges, and an ice maker.

A World-Class Interior

The Azimut 82 Fly interior is a masterclass in texture, curve, and light. The main saloon’s glass doors slide almost entirely away, creating a seamless flow from the cockpit. Low-level furniture is used to make the most of the impressive views from the large side windows.

A rare but welcome feature is a discreetly tucked-away day-head between the saloon and the helm station.

The main helm is a clean, three-screen Garmin setup with comfortable, electronically adjustable seats and a side door for direct access to the side deck. The galley, located alongside the helm, is beautifully appointed and stocked with custom-fitted storage for crockery and glassware. Intriguingly, it also provides separate access to the crew quarters, which are unusually located forward.

Azimut Watch System

The 82 Fly is equipped with Azimut’s proprietary ‘Watch System,’ an AI-powered safety feature that integrates AIS, depth sounder, GPS, charting, and a bespoke radar system. The system processes all information to prioritise immediate dangers and alerts the captain via clear, voice-activated announcements.

