The Motor Boat Awards returned last night with a new date, a new venue and a new co-host. Go behind the scenes with our photo gallery

The Intercontinental Hotel Düsseldorf provided the glamorous backdrop for the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, which saw the industry’s best and brightest celebrate another year of boating innovation and exemplary customer service.

The awards ceremony was moved to coincide with the world’s largest indoor boat show, Boot Düsseldorf – a move that was widely welcomed by the invited guests.

That wasn’t the only change, however, with the inimitable Jane Smith making her co-hosting debut (although her slightly compromised role in the advertising team meant she wasn’t allowed anywhere near the judging process!)

As is tradition, the 11 Motor Boat Awards were handed out by representatives of our sponsors; EmpirBus, Garmin, Coppercoat, Nautibuoy, Fusion, Lumishore, KVH, Osculati, Pantaenius and our main sponsor Side-Power.

With plenty of reason to celebrate, our guests certainly made the most of the hospitality on offer!

See the gallery below to go behind the scenes of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards.