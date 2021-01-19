Winners of the 2021 Motor Boat Awards revealed

Watch the first ever virtual Motor Boat Awards, presented by Editor Hugo Andreae and Deputy Editor Jack Haines...

Much like the actual Oscars, we would normally be holding this hotly anticipated annual event at a fancy hotel with guests from all over the world, but for reasons we all know that simply isn’t possible at the moment.

The good news is that by holding this virtual event instead we can invite not just the 250 or so guests that we normally fit into the venue but as many members of the public and the industry as wish to attend.

For that reason it’s worth reminding any newcomers what makes the Motor Boat Awards so different to most others, and why they are so highly prized by boat buyers, as well as boat builders.

Firstly, we only consider boats that have been independently tested by at least one of our judges.

Secondly, there is no costly or complex entry procedure, we automatically consider any boat that we have sea trialled and published in the last 12 months.

Thirdly, we always base our decisions on what we think the boat buying public are looking for.

In other words, every single one of the boats that has made it through to our shortlist of finalists has been thoroughly tested, reviewed, and approved by us as a boat that we would happily recommend to a friend.

We’d also like to thank our sponsors for continuing to support these awards in these most trying of times.

So thank you to Lumishore and Nautibuoy for their sponsorship of two of the most highly prized of tonight’s awards, and an even bigger thank you to Sleipner for once again partnering with us as the headline sponsor of the 2021 Motor Boat Awards.