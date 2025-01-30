WATCH: Williams Jet Tender Triple Test – Next-Level Thrills

To mark their 20th anniversary, Williams has launched three new Williams jet tender models. Alex Smith was lucky enough to test all three tenders a full two months before their official launch

Alex Smith went to Dartmouth to test three new Williams jet tender models launched in celebration of the companies 20th Anniversary: the Williams Spotjet 460; the Williams Sportjet 520; and the Williams Dieseljet 625.

After 20 years in business, Williams has become the Branston, the Hoover and the HP Sauce of the tender market. While the company started off back in 2004, developing the world’s first four-stroke jet and turbojet tenders, it’s now so entrenched as the go-to tender brand that a great many yacht builders design (and define) their lazarettes and high-low platforms in relation to the specific model of Williams it will accommodate.

After 20 years of building boats, Williams jet tenders has become a serious British success story. It now operates an 80,000sqft purpose-built facility in Oxfordshire, employing more than 140 staff, supported by a team of factory-trained engineers across the world.

The company now builds more than 1,100 new boats a year and at such production volumes we were not expecting revolution in any of these new designs. But get one of these evolutions out on the water and you realise, not only are they highly functional, they are also terrific fun to drive.

