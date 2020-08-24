With the 30 Metri still at concept stage, the 25 Metri will become the flagship of the Azimut Magellano range when it hits the water and it’s all change both outside and inside.

Superyacht designer Ken Freivokh has been brought in to handle the exterior styling and interior designer Vincenzo De Cotiis, in his first interior for a boat, has produced something truly unique.

It’s an enticing combination, Freivokh’s purposeful, shimmering raised pilothouse silhouette and the fluid shapes, contrasting palette and ‘floating’ furniture of De Cotiis’ interior lend the Magellano 25 Metri serious impact.

It’s a clever boat, too, utilising carbon fibre to reduce weight and a bank of lithium-ion batteries to power ‘hotel mode’, meaning the boat’s systems can run off the battery pack for six hours in the day and eight at night without any noisy engines.

Quietness and refinement are high up on the list of priorities. The Magellano 25 Metri uses a dual-mode hull for an unflustered cruising speed of 18-22 knots depending on engine choice, and particular attention has been paid to isolating the master suite from any hints of machinery noise. There are four cabins in total – all ensuite – and space for three crew in the bow quarters with a tender garage at the stern.

Deck spaces are expansive on the Magellano 25 Metri, the flybridge layout is clean and simple, with enough space aft for a couple of sun loungers. The foredeck shuns the usual sunpad arrangement for an altogether more sociable set-up featuring a pair of L-shaped sofas bisected by a walkway through to the bow.

This new flagship of the Azimut Magellano range points to a mightily promising new era.

Specification

LOA: 82ft 9in (25.2m)

Beam: 20ft 10in (6.35m)

Engines: Twin 1,400-1,550hp MAN

Top speed: 25 knots

Price: Available on application