Evo T2 first look: Superyacht tender design spawns new dayboat range

The Evo T2 began life as a one-off commission for the owner of a 46-metre Sanlorenzo, and has now been put into full-blown production by the Italian yard.

The claim, however, that the Evo T2 is a ‘tender that’s also a day cruiser’ is a little ambitious given the limitations of its very obviously tender-biased design (a separate helm cockpit and an air draught of just 4ft 8in).

That said it has plenty of toys for fun on the water, including charging points for two Seabobs, a fridge, pop-up bimini shade, and convertible seating that can be arranged as a sun pad or a dinette for up to eight people.

The Evo T2’s systems are controlled via an MFD at the helm or a smartphone app that can be used remotely. With a 300hp motor and water jet propulsion for a top speed of 36 knots, it will no doubt be buckets of fun to drive as well.

Specification

LOA: 23ft 4in (7.14m)

Beam: 8ft 4in (2.55m)

Engines: Single Volvo Penta D4 320hp

Top speed: 36 knots

Price: Available on application