A80new first look: Arcadia’s first raised-pilothouse model

Arcadia is putting the finishing touches to a new 80ft model called the A80new, which is a a raised-pilothouse model

The A80new marks the first time the Italian yard, famed for its futuristic range of semi-custom cruisers, has launched a raised-pilothouse model. In typical Arcadia style, it boasts several features usually seen on significantly larger craft.

Foremost among these is a full-beam main deck owner’s cabin, made possible by an unusually tall, near-plumb bow and a raised foredeck that’s at the same height as the flybridge. This leaves space beneath it for what looks to be a very spacious owner’s suite with plenty of headroom and spectacular views through its oversized hull windows.

The only downside is that the side decks have to run up and over the cabin rather than at main deck level. On the flip side, it frees up space on the lower deck for four further ensuite cabins – two VIP doubles with inboard facing beds and two twins with forward facing beds. Plus there’s a small crew mess area and two twin-bunk crew cabins tucked into the bow beneath the owner’s ensuite, accessed via stairs in the galley.

The rest of the layout is more conventional but no less impressive. Fold-down quarter cheeks extend the beach club area around an expansive cockpit lounge, tender garage and hydraulic platform, which when deployed reveals a set of steps leading down into the sea.

Sliding glass doors allow the cockpit to connect seamlessly with a picture-window-flanked saloon. This features a relaxed seating area aft and a dining table amidships next to a portside galley.

Like the new Pearl 82, the flybridge extends in front of the raised pilothouse as well as behind it, providing alfresco lounging and dining options under the shade of the hard top as well as a more exposed option further forward. There’s an outdoor helm station on the starboard side of the flybridge as well as an inside one in the pilothouse itself.

The A80new is powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS drives, either D13-900/IPS1200s or D13-1000/IPS1350s. The quoted top speeds at a third load are 19 and 21 knots respectively, with corresponding fast cruises of 16 or 18 knots. Prices start at €6,200,000, excluding taxes.

