Mayla GT first look: speed machine with outrageous looks

The Mayla GT features a tapering bow, plunging foredeck and 100-knot potential, all of which means it's not for the faint-hearted

New German start-up Mayla took the title of the most extreme new boat at the show with this outrageous looking speed machine, the Mayla GT.

Featuring an all carbon hull with an almost comically pointed bow that slopes up towards a swept back aeroscreen and three rather retro-looking circular portholes, it’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea but if you like your boating fast and furious, it’s well equipped to deliver.

Heavy duty ring-frame construction with a crash box at the bow and a fast but stable Petestep hull with an aggressive 27º deadrise should enable it to cope with lumpy seas. An extensive range of petrol, diesel and even hybrid engines should also deliver the requisite speed.

The show boat had a pair of 650hp Ilmors on surface drives for a claimed top speed of 70 knots, but you can spec up to twin 1,550hp Mercury Racing drives for 100 knots plus.

Bespoke carbon-fibre helm seats moulded to your own backside on Shox suspension columns should do a good job of looking after the two pilots, but guests have to make do with a couple of flat benches and sunpads.

That sloping foredeck doesn’t look much fun for crewing duties either, but it does free up more headroom below than expected, with limo-style seating along both sides, a bed in the bow and separate heads and shower compartments.

Mayla GT specifications

LOA: 44ft 0in (13.41m)

BEAM: 10ft 0in (3.05m)

ENGINES: 2 x 650-1,550hp petrol or 850hp diesels

TOP SPEED: 70-100+ knots

PRICE: From €1.6m ex VAT

CONTACT: www.mayla-yacht.com