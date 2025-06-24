Marex 390 first look: Massive windows frame entertaining spaces

Marex has revealed details of a new Marex 390 that will slot in between the current 375 and 440 models, featuring expansive windows that allow ample natural light.

Strangely, the Marex 390 is actually a bit shorter than the Marex 375 (39ft 4in vs 39ft 6in) due to a more vertical bow with a slightly squared off forepeak, but in every other regard it’s considerably bigger. The beam has grown by 6in to 12ft 2in, the height above water level by 9in to 10ft 2in and the weight by an estimated 2-3 tonnes.

The net result is a substantially bigger boat with more interior volume, additional creature comforts and a wider choice of engine options. Outwardly, the 390 follows the familiar Marex pattern of a large open aft cockpit covered by a full-length roof extension leading to an enclosed wheelhouse but with a few notable changes.

That snub bow and vertical stem lend it a more purposeful profile, while a longer unbroken run of hull windows combined with flush fit glazing in the wheelhouse give it a sleeker, more modern appearance.

The Marex 390 on deck

As always, though, Marex has paid close attention to practicality. Two big bench lockers on the bathing platform double up as aft facing seating and storage for lines, fenders and water toys, and there’s a new transparent transom gate giving a direct view of the platform from the helm for easier stern-to berthing.

The cockpit can be opened or closed in seconds thanks to Marex’s signature sliding side curtains that pull out from the wheelhouse roof pillars and a large retracting fabric sunroof overhead. Bench seating along all four sides with a folding table to port and a walkway to starboard allows dining outside for up to eight people without compromising access to the saloon and galley.

Walkaround decks run around the outside of the cockpit all the way from the bathing platform to the foredeck, where you’ll find a sunbathing area complete with adjustable backrests and a removable floating mattress that can be used as a water toy. There’s also a fold-out anchor platform under the deck hatch for stepping off onto shore when anchoring Scandinavian-style bow-to an island.

A sliding glass door and retractable window links the cockpit and saloon to create a single entertaining space when open but also a secure and cosy retreat when closed.

There’s a second dinette inside as well as a compact galley with either a gas or induction hob, a covered sink and plenty of storage. Solar panels on the roof provide power for the fridge and lighting away from the marina, while a helm door and sunroof help with ventilation.

Lower deck accommodation consists of two double cabins with more floor space, bigger windows and larger beds than the 375. The forward one has a conventional

aft-facing bed and generous headroom while the midships one has a transverse bed to starboard and a sofa to port that doubles as a child’s bed. Both cabins share a single heads, albeit a generously sized one with a separate shower cubicle.

The 390 sits on a variable-vee hull and has a Cat B RCD rating. Power choices range from a single 480hp Volvo Penta D6 on a V-drive gearbox and shaft to twin 320hp D4s or 380hp D6s on sterndrives. No performance claims have yet been published but we’d expect a top speed of around 34-35 knots with the biggest sterndrives and a range of around 250nm at 25 knots from its 870-litre fuel tank.

Like the rest of the Marex portfolio, the 390 will be built in Lithuania and is expected to make its first show debut at this September’s Cannes Yachting Festival.

