Saxdor 400 GTC gears up for 2024 Boot Dusseldorf launch

The Saxdor 400 GTC is set to take its place as the flagship of the Saxdor fleet with a high-profile launch at the 2024 Dusseldorf Boat Show.

As you can probably see form the pre-show image, the new Saxdor 400 GTC is ostensibly a 400 GTO with less in the way of openness and more in the way of pilothouse protection.

Like the GTO variant, the wheelhouse encompasses the full-beam of the boat, maximising internal living space while providing easy movement fore and aft via a generous offset door in the windscreen.

But unlike that boat, the Saxdor 400 GTC model replaces open space and canvas curtains with permanent glazing on both sides.

Direct access to the long fold-down side terraces is still perfectly achievable though, thanks to big sliding side doors, and the configurable aft deck can also join the party courtesy of the same aft door and hinged window as the GTO variant.

The bow lounge looks as impressive as ever and the glass inserts in the drop-down terraces remain a cool way to expand your views, both when closed and when deployed.

It looks pretty practical for a cruise too. In spite of those slick looks and all that user-friendly day space, you still get the luxury of an offset forward cabin and a separate bathroom, each with standing headroom of more than 6ft, plus the option of an additional double cabin beneath the cockpit further aft.

Further details are currently scarce but this latest Saxdor could yet turn out to be one of the most warmly welcomed debut boats at Boot Dusseldorf 2024.

Saxdor 400 GTC specifications

LOA: 40ft 8in (12.4m)

BEAM: 11ft 8in (3.55m)

ENGINES: Twin Mercury 300-400hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 50 knots

PRICE: To be confirmed