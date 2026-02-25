Majesty 100 Terrace first look: Masterclass in indoor-outdoor living

Competitive pricing meets high-end Dutch design. Majesty’s new 100 Terrace proves you don't need a legacy name to deliver pure luxury

here’s a lot of competition in the 100ft sector but Majesty Yacht’s new 100 Terrace has a lot going for it. The clue’s in the name, not just because of the two large folding terraces on either side of the cockpit but also the rather wonderful covered bow terrace.

We’ve seen something similar before on the Ferretti Infynito range but this the first time we’ve seen one with direct access from the main deck owner’s cabin and the feeling of walking straight out into this wonderfully sheltered space does feel pretty special. With an arc of skylights overhead letting light filter down from above, it’s a perfect spot for a morning coffee or pre-dinner cocktail.

Light seems to be one of the key themes of the interior. The spiral staircase running through the centre of the yacht is key to this, letting natural light filter down through the decks from above. Full-height windows and sliding doors on both sides of the main deck saloon further enhance the flow of light and fresh air through the yacht.

The one on show at Cannes had an interior by Dutch studio Phathom, which picked up on the yard’s UAE origins with stitched leather panelling around the stairs and in the owner’s cabin shaped to resemble palm leaves. This, combined with white textured fabrics and pale woods make the most of all that natural light to create a wonderfully fresh vibe.

Recommended videos for you

Four more double guest cabins below deck and a fully enclosed skydeck lounge with a separate bridge area in front of it complete the indoor spaces. We particularly like the way the side windows in this upper lounge also drop down a few inches to let air circulate up here.

Majesty Yachts might not yet have the cachet of its better known European rivals but on the evidence of this model and its competitive pricing, that may be about to change.

Majesty 100 Terrace specifications

LOA: 105ft 8in (32.25m)

BEAM: 23ft 9in (7.30m)

ENGINES: 2x MAN V12-1900

TOP SPEED: 20 knots

PRICE: From $10,200,000 ex. VAT

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.