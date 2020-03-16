Sealine S430: This new design is perfectly suited to relaxing in the sun

Narrowly missing out on a launch at the 2020 Düsseldorf Boat Show, the Sealine S430 will be unveiled during the Palma Boat Show in the first week of June

No bad thing maybe, given the S430’s focus on life in the sun. The S430, which joins the S330 in the sportier side of Sealine’s sportscruiser range, boasts a hugely beamy main deck with open sides, cut out windows and a pair of fabric sunroofs overhead that really open up the helm area and cockpit to the elements.

It’s a design perfectly suited to cruising and relaxing in the sun and putting those on board more in touch with their surroundings than the plethora of hard top sportscruisers with more enclosed main decks.

The cockpit looks to have a lovely flow to it with a central companionway through the transom and a split wetbar with a walkway forward though the four helm seats. Either side there is direct access to the side decks, which lead to a sunbathing space and cute bench on the foredeck.

The layout below decks is flexible; the master cabin, with en-suite access to the day heads, is in the bow and can have a fixed or a scissor-action double berth but it’s amidships where customers have the most choice.

Opposite the fixed twin cabin you can have a small third cabin, an extended storage option or another bathroom so that guests have private access to their own facilities.

Much of the underpinnings are shared with the C430 variant, an enclosed coupe with a main deck saloon and glass sunroof overhead, but this is a very different proposition.

Specification

LOA: 44ft 5in (13.55m)

Beam: 13ft 9in (4.2m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS450/500/600

Top speed: 34 knots

Price from: €409,950 (ex. VAT)