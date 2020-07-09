The Vicem Cruiser 67 is a Turkish cruiser with the range and class to take you globetrotting in style.

It’s hard to recall a time when wanderlust has been quite so acute. The will to escape, explore and indulge our natural sense of adventure, shackled as it currently is, naturally leads to dreams of taking to the water and poking reality to the back of the mind.

The all-new Cruiser 67 from Vicem ought to be the perfect vessel to realise such a dream, given its hefty cold-moulded wood and epoxy construction and range of 2,250nm at 8 knots.

The Cruiser 67 isn’t some displacement speed chugger, however, because thanks to a hard-chined planing hull and a pair of 1,000hp Volvo Penta D13s on shafts, it has a top speed of 25 knots.

At its fast cruising speed of 16 knots the range is still 800nm. That is impressive best-of-both-worlds performance, with the flexibility to take it easy at sub-10 knots on a night passage, for example, or blast out to a local bay for a relaxing day on the hook.

Inside, there are few yards that can compete with the finishing of Vicem’s timber and cabinetry. The hull and superstructure are made from plywood mahogany and the interior is an enticing mélange of book-matched veneers.

With three cabins (including two ensuite staterooms) and four bathrooms, it will house six adults plus crew for extended passagemaking.

Specification

LOA: 70ft 9in (21.57m)

Beam: 18ft 1in (5.5m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta 1,000hp

Top speed: 25 knots

Starting price: $3,500,000 (ex. VAT)