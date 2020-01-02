Windy to launch 44-knot Shamal 37 at Boot Dusseldorf 2020

This all-new 37 Shamal is the successor to the superb 35 Khamsin and, with this model, Windy and Norwegian designer Espen Øino say they were inspired by Windy sportsboats of the 60s and 70s.

It’s a clean design, more modern and muscular than the Khamsin with an aggressive stance. But with dayboat duties its principal function, those sleek lines disguise a practical, spacious main deck.

It’s an open boat but occupants sit protected in the deep cockpit that can be sheltered by either a new generation canopy system or a bimini top.

The dayboat moniker is a little unfair on the interior, which includes two cabins with double berths and a decent heads compartment with a separate shower cubicle.

With twin sterndrives and nearly 900hp the Windy Shamal 37 is likely to be engaging to drive with a top speed close to 45 knots. We will test one in the spring.

Specification

LOA 36ft 9in (11.25m)

Beam 10ft 9in (3.33m)

Engines Twin Volvo Penta D6 440hp

Top speed 44 knots

Price from approx. £370,000 ex VAT

For more new boats heading to Boot Dusseldorf 2020, pick up the February issue of MBY, which is out now.