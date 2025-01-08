New boats at Düsseldorf boat show: The angular Cobra Campione 41

The angular Cobra Campione 41 will be displayed at the Düsseldorf boat show. It offers practicality with three cabins and three bathrooms.

Italian design studio, Ferragni Progetti, has collaborated with Cobra Yachts in the creation of this latest 42ft flybridge cruiser – and while the bold window shapes and angular lines suggest a lot of effort has been put into the style, it’s the multi-function practicality that really shines. Available in either Fly or Coupé versions, both models can be specced with three cabins and three bathrooms; with two bathrooms and an enlarged owner’s cabin; or with two larger cabins and bathrooms.

Remarkably, the options are every bit as flexible in terms of power too. You can spec anything from a single 80hp Yanmar diesel engine to twin 370hp units, enabling the Campione 41 to excel either as an inland cruiser or as a dedicated coastal platform. It’s good to see then that the waste, fuel and water tanks can also be tailored to match the demands of the engines and how long you intend to stay on it.

In all cases, though, the day spaces look strong, thanks to a decent bow lounger, a flybridge option with plenty of wraparound seating and a spacious internal saloon that integrates with the open aft cockpit.

Cobra Campione 41 Specifications:

LOA: 42ft 0in (12.80m)

Beam: 11ft 6in (3.50m)

Engines: single 80hp to twin 370hp Yanmar diesels

Top speed: TBC

Price: from £261,550 inc VAT

Contact details: www.cobrayachts.com

