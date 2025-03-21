WATCH: Princess F58 tour – All-new British beauty

Düsseldorf showA replacement for the much-loved Princess F55, the all-new Princess F58 was revealed at the 2025 Düsseldorf Boat Show to much fanfare

World premieres from major European boat builders were few and far between at this year’s Düsseldorf show, so the unveiling of the new Princess F58 provided a welcome highlight.

It didn’t disappoint. The replacement for the much-loved Princess F55 may not be packed full of crowd-pleasing gizmos, but what it does have is acres of space, plenty of performance, lots of meaningful improvements and the usual Princess attention to detail.

Take the new ‘beach club’ stern; there are no complex balconies or electric garage doors to worry about, just an oversized hydraulic platform for a Williams 325 jet tender, a manual drop-down bench, a Seabob locker and a transom-mounted wet bar and grille.

But the way the Seabob slides out on a special little rack will be music to the ears of anyone who’s ever tried to lift one into a locker. It’s a similar story with the optional crew cabin that now has its own access under the starboard steps rather than wrestling with cushions in the cockpit.

Then there are the optional side boarding gates and the sociable new foredeck lounge with face-to-face seating and a chilled drinks locker between the sunpads, not to mention the new flybridge layout with another wet bar and grille in the port aft corner. Incremental gains that together make life aboard the F58 that much easier and more enjoyable.

The bigger wins are saved for the interior, where there is now room for a separate dining area next to the aft galley, as well as a wonderfully big, bright lounge area forward. Everything, from the comfort of the settees to the sightlines from the helm and the choice of materials used, feels perfectly judged.

All three of the cabins also feel usefully bigger, particularly the owner’s cabin which now has its ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe located behind the bed like its larger siblings. The third cabin is another big improvement, featuring proper twin beds, rather than bunks, that can also be converted to a double.

The new Princess F58 may not set the world alight but it’s exactly what a Princess should be – a perfectly honed study in understated luxury.

Princess F58 specifications

LOA: 59ft 8in (18.20m)

BEAM: 16ft 1in (4.90m)

ENGINES: Twin 1,000 to 1,200hp MAN V8

TOP SPEED: 35 knots

PRICE FROM: £1.8m ex tax

CONTACT: princessyachts.com

