New Boats at Düsseldorf: Maxim MAX43 Comfort

Making its first appearance at Düsseldorf is young Spanish yard, Maxim Yachts, with a 13m inboard-powered day cruiser known as the MAX43 Comfort.

The MAX43 Comfort was designed by Alex Cherigny and engineered by Spanish studio, Isonaval, the main deck is arranged around a central helm station with quadruple seats that back onto a transverse wet bar.

If that much is relatively commonplace on a day cruiser with a 13ft beam, the use of lateral benches on both sides creates a huge dining station bang in the centre of the deck. Angled cushions and folding table leaves help keep the traffic flowing freely between the swim platform and the bow deck; and further aft, a pair of long drop-down bulwarks make great use of the single-level open-transom design, creating ample space for up to 16 people at a time.

The quality, like the styling, looks distinctly high-end and with a pair of 440hp Volvo Penta inboard engines delivering speeds in the region of 45 knots, it’s no slouch either.

As regards accommodation, the Düsseldorf show boat will feature a two double-cabin layout and a very slick contrast between the matte Nardo grey exterior and the bright but subtle chalk-white interiors – but the yard has stated that significant customisation potential has been deliberately dialled into the design, so if you have other ideas, they are extremely receptive.

Maxim MAX43 Comfort Specifications

LOA: 42ft 10in (13.07m)

Beam: 12ft 1in (3.70m)

Engines: twin Volvo Penta 440hp diesels

Top speed: 45 knots

Price: from €1.044M ex VAT

Contact details: www.maxim.yachts

