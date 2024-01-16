Wiszniewski W43 first look: A new brand of premium dayboat

A new brand of premium day boats will be launched at the Düsseldorf boat show, the first in the range will be the Wiszniewski W43

The founders of one of Europe’s biggest boat manufacturers Ślepsk shipyard in Poland, which builds around 3,000 boats a year for companies such as Axopar, Sea Ray and Yamarin, have been secretly developing their own brand of craft for the past three years. Called Wiszniewski Yachts, in homage to the company’s founder, Józef Wiszniewski, it will finally come to fruition later this month, when the covers are lifted on the Wiszniewski W43 at Düsseldorf boat show.

The first model in the range, the W43, will be unveiled on the opening day of Boot Düsseldorf. Designed and engineered by J&J Design to a brief from Wiszniewski Yachts, it is described as having modern classic lines with a high-end finish and deliberately upmarket appeal.

Power will come from twin or triple Mercury outboard engines up to a maximum total of 900hp and an estimated top speed of close to 40 knots. These will be matched to a stepped hull with an unusually deep deadrise angle to boost its sea-keeping credentials.

The focus of the layout is a large and sociable open cockpit protected by a standard-fit hard top. Below decks is a single open plan cabin and a separate heads compartment.

Prices for the W43 have not yet been announced but with plans to build just 20 of them in the first year of production, it is likely to carry a premium price tag to match its upmarket aspirations.