XO 260 first look: This Scandi speedster is a go-anywhere sportsboat

The first of XO’s new range of aluminium-hulled boats, the 260 Cabin, has the same beam as the old 270 but in a shorter overall package

The result is a tough and very sporty little all-weather cruiser. A sharp upright bow mated to a deep-vee hull with a deadrise angle of 23° at the transom should make for a soft ride, while outboard engine options up to 400hp deliver a claimed top speed of up to 50 knots.

The small aft cockpit with flip-up side benches is supplemented by a more sociable outdoor seating area in the bow but the main action happens inside the wheelhouse.

A four-person dinette with a flip-over backrest enables the front section to double as a navigator’s bench and converts to a double berth for occasional overnighting.

A second side bench can be replaced by a basic galley if required. There’s also a small heads compartment opposite the helm with a toilet but no sink.

The boat on display at Boot Dusseldorf 2020 was a prototype and felt a little austere as a result but hopefully the production versions will match that tough exterior with a slightly softer, more refined finish that lives up to its billing as a fast, sophisticated, go-anywhere sportsboat.

Specification

LOA: 26ft 7in (8.1m)

Beam: 8ft 4in (2.55m)

Displacement (ex. engine): 2,200kg (4,850 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 315 litres

Engine: Single 225-400hp Mercury Verado

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: £84,933 (inc. VAT)