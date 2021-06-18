Seakart RIBs: Everything you need to know

The Seakart is a hybrid aimed at combining the driving thrills of a jet-ski with the safety of a RIB.

Whether used as a day boat or tender, the blend of a Yamaha inboard engine with either 110hp or 180hp and water jet propulsion make the Seakart a seriously exciting performer out on the water.

The range

The Seakart 335 is the only model, but there are two engine options and two trim levels with the larger engine.

The 110hp Deluxe base model is capable of 40 knots and the 180hp Racing versions over 55 knots.

All are fitted with engine instruments, a bathing ladder, and a 12V charging socket but upgrades include a Fusion audio system and teak decking.

Our pick

The Seakart 335 180hp Racing Standard with a few choice options ticked would be our choice.

It has that rampant performance on tap but thanks to L-mode, a limiter can be put in place to tune the engine down to 80hp if kids or novice boaters are at the helm.

Seakart 335 180hp Racing Standard specification

LOA: 9ft 8in (3.5m)

Beam: 6ft 6in (2m)

Engines: Single Yamaha 110hp/180hp

Top speed: 55 knots

Price from: £37,920 inc VAT

UK dealer: Searific

Tel: +44 (0)7748 338088

Builder web: Seakart.com

Our A-Z RIB guide is brought to you in association with Pantaenius.