Technohull Alpha 50 first look: new rapid performance RIB

The new Technohull Alpha 50 is a high performance RIB, that will deliver some comfort in addition to significant performance

The Technohull Alpha 50 is Technohull’s new flagship and should be everything fans of the Greek brand would want it to be. As an established builder of rapid, swell-cleaving performance RIBs with stepped hulls and prodigious power, the Alpha 50 needs to be a proper sports machine and it really is.

You can spec the Technohull Alpha 50 with twin inboard diesels if you like but most buyers will look to take advantage of a transom that can accommodate anything from two to five outboard engines for performance nudging up toward the 90-knot mark.

To help you enjoy that to the utmost, there’s space for two triple rows of shock-absorbing seats behind the raked screen, alongside a sleek, aerodynamic hardtop and an unusual semi-straight, wave-piercing bow.

The generous helm means access to the cabin’s large double bed and separate heads and shower compartment is achieved by means of a pantographic door at the side of the console. But there’s also the option of a second ‘cabin’ beneath the bow deck’s forward sunbed; and there’s still masses of deck space, including a broad aft cockpit with multiple layout options.

Technohull Alpha 50 specifications

LOA: 49ft 1in (14.95m)

BEAM: 15ft 6in (4.72m)

ENGINES: from two 435hp inboards to five 500hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 87 knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: technohull.com