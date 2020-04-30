The Hardy 36 Commodore was launched at the 1996 London Boat Show, and back then it was the biggest boat that Norfolk-based Hardy had ever built...

“It’s a pocket battleship” is Anthony Purnell’s perfect summation of his rock-solid Hardy 36 Commodore. Anthony has owned the 1998 example you see in this video for five years.

It followed his first boat, a Hardy 20 Fishing, kept on the Medway. “I actually wanted this boat for my retirement, but they don’t come up for sale very often so when I saw it advertised a year before I actually needed it, I went for it.

“At the time, I lived in Warwickshire and was working in London, so I kept the boat in Gillingham Marina and stayed on it. It meant I finished work with a smile on my face knowing that I was going to my boat every evening.”

An ‘evergreen’ design, the Hardy 36 Commodore’s solid upright trawler yacht style was never a fashion statement and therefore has never gone out of fashion. It’s still in production more than 20 years after its launch.

