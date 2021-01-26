Formula 419 SR-I test drive: Behind the wheel of a classic powerboat

In a special change to his usual yacht tour videos, Nick Burnham takes the wheel of a Formula 419 SR-I powerboat, aka the boat of his teenage dreams...

They say you should never meet your heroes, but when your hero is a powerboat, then maybe we can make an exception to the rule.

In this video, Nick fulfils a teenage dream by driving a 1991 Formula 419 SR-I – a machine he has been longing to experience for more than 30 years.

First up is a traditional yacht tour, showing us the SR-I’s classic American muscle boat-style cockpit, complete with five original leather-finished bucket seats.

The interior is pretty much as you’d expect, with a bow seating area that can be converted into a double bed, a compact galley and heads compartment, but this triple-engined boat is all about the driving experience, and that certainly leaves a lasting impression.

Out on the water, Nick finally gets to put the SR-I through its paces, and judging by the smile on his face, it was more than worth the wait.

Specification

Length: 40ft 4in (12.3m)

Beam: 8ft 1in (2.46m)

Engines: Triple 320hp MAN diesel engines

Top speed: 43 knots