Introducing YachtQuarters shared ownership by Princess Motor Yacht Sales

If you’re looking for the joy of owning a luxury motor yacht, without the management time and at a fraction of the cost – then meet YachtQuarters, the unique shared ownership programme from Princess Motor Yacht Sales.

The YachtQuarters shared ownership programme has been created to offer an alternative to outright yacht ownership and charter.

It allows you to conveniently and cost-effectively share all the acquisition and operation costs of a yacht, while every aspect of running the yacht is taken care of by a dedicated team of professionals, including berthing, insurance, servicing, skipper and crew.

You just pay for the 4 weeks or more you can spend on board – which means you don’t have to worry about the boat lying unused in the marina.

All costs are even built into an ownership agreement – so everything is completely transparent and controlled. The only things not included are fuel and provisioning.

Your yacht, your asset

Unlike many fractional ownership programmes, you are not just paying for time on board. With YachtQuarters, you have a full, legal share in your yacht.

Enjoy only the good bits

The management and ownership of your yacht is done for you – maintenance, security, crew management, provisioning, passage planning etc.

Save time and money

All the acquisition and operational costs of the yacht are shared. What’s more, you save money because you only pay for the actual share of the yacht you own.

A personal touch

With YachtQuarters, you enjoy a fully crewed yacht and concierge service. You can even have your own linen and décor.

In safe hands

The programme is managed by Princess Motor Yacht Sales, a company with more than 50 years’ experience in all aspects of Princess ownership throughout the Mediterranean.

The perfect base

Your YachtQuarters yacht will be based on the beautiful island of Mallorca, close to Palma, and within half an hour’s drive from Palma International Airport.

Whether lazy days in the sun are your thing or something a little more exciting, you have the diverse waters surrounding the Balearic Islands all within your immediate cruising area.

An opportunity awaits

Princess F68 (2015 model)

2 crew, 8 guests

Cost per 1/8 share: £275,000 (inc. tax)

1 share equals 4 weeks use per annum

Annual operating cost per share: £47,000 (inc. tax)

Buy more shares to get more time on board

One share remaining

The latest addition to the YachtQuarters fleet is now available for 2022 cruising, with just one share remaining.

This simply stunning 2015 Princess F68 flybridge offers extensive accommodation and affords a spacious interior that shows off the expected and exceptional Princess craftsmanship within.

And you can enjoy all this 5-star luxury with the management taken care of.

To find out more about this or future opportunities, please email info@yachtquarters.com or call +44 (0)1489 557755. Visit our website at www.yachtquarters.com