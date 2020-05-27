Parker 920 Max yacht tour: This smart dayboat is packed with space and power

As the name suggests, the Parker 920 Explorer Max is more a stretched version of the 790 Explorer rather than an all-new model

The beam, wheelhouse and forecabin are the same, so all that extra length is in the aft deck. The proportions seem a bit odd at first as the cockpit looks like it belongs to a 35-footer while the accommodation feels closer to a 26-footer.

That said, if you’re into fishing or fun days out with lots of guests it makes good sense. Modular cockpit furniture allows buyers to choose between a large, sociable swathe of seating around a pair of tables to an empty space for maximum fishing space.

The side decks are at deck level rather than dropped behind protective bulwarks, which wins a bit of height in the forecabin but means they aren’t as easy to move along as some offset designs.

The open-plan cabin is almost entirely filled with a big double berth forward and a small single-tunnel berth under the cockpit, leaving just enough room for a separate heads/wet room.

Power comes from either a big single or two smaller outboards. The unusual layout may not work for everyone but you do get a lot of boat (especially cockpit) for your money.

UK pricing starts at £100,047.00 inc VAT for a boat with a single 300hp engine. The model on display at the Dusseldorf boat show was €67,990 ex. engine but inc. tax, or €126,750 inc. 350hp engine, various extras and tax.

Specification

LOA: 30ft 2in (9.2m)

Beam: 9ft 2in (2.8m)

Engine options: 225–450hp outboard

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: £100,047 (inc. VAT)