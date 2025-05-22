Level 43 ST first look: Weekender ideal for Mediterranean boating trips

Level’s debut boat the Level 43 ST is a a ‘long weekender for Mediterranean adventure’ with walkaround decks

When a boat builder introduces a ‘long weekender for Mediterranean adventure’, you don’t expect many surprises. The plumb bow, the walkaround decks, the aft sun pad, the central dinette, the transverse wet bar, the bow’s island sunbed, the full-beam T-top and a pair of drop-down bulwarks – all are present and correct. But well-trodden though the formula has become, this first model from new Spanish brand, Level Yachts, looks particularly well done.

While the aft dinette is big enough for ten, the forepeak’s facing settees also enable you to seat five around the table in the bow lounge. Those big terraces are supplemented with a hydraulic aft platform and an electrically operated garage big enough for a 2.1m tender. And the wet bar is equally well specced, with a sink, induction cooktops, five fridges, an ice maker and a retractable 55in outdoor TV.

Remarkably, the lower deck also delivers the goods thanks to an owner’s bow cabin with more than 2m of headroom, plus a customisable guest cabin amidships, a fully equipped interior galley and a separate bathroom with walk-in shower. As for performance, the IPS-650 option should bring a top end close to 40 knots, but if you hanker after outboards, stay tuned for the new Level 43 STS, which is also due for release in 2025.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

Level 43 ST Specifications:

LOA: 44ft 4in (13.54m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (3.99m)

Engines: twin IPS-500s or IPS-650s

Top speed: 39 knots

Price: POA

Contact details: www.levelyachts.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.