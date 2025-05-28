Maxim Yachts 43 first look: A party weekender with space for 16 guests

Maxim Yachts 43 has ample day space for up to 16 guests with a multi-functional aft space ideal for partying

Spanish yard Maxim Yachts has been quietly elbowing its way into the market for open walkaround weekenders for a little while now, but we only caught up with it at the Düsseldorf boat show in January, where it was exhibiting one of its latest 43ft models.

Finished in a very on-trend matt grey, its vertical bow, swooping hardtop, and deeply rebated topsides looked every inch the sharply dressed alternative to a Fjord.

There’s more to it than just a pretty face, though. A vacuum-infused twin-step hull with a wide range of engine options spanning everything from a pair of 440hp Volvo D6 sterndrives to triple 600hp Mercury V12 outboards should satisfy everyone from casual weekend cruisers to serious performance fiends.

The versatile deck layout can accommodate up to 16 day guests thanks to plenty of seating, dining and sunbathing options, a well-specced wet bar and deep bulwarks that make movement around the boat as safe and easy as possible.

Recommended videos for you

And there’s enough space in the open-plan (but windowless) lower deck for two adults to sleep, plus a decent day heads and a curious lower lounge/day bed. It’s a bit of a left-field choice, but if you want something fast that stands out from the crowd, it certainly ticks those boxes.

Article continues below…

Maxim Yachts 43 Specifications:

LOA: 42ft 10in (13.07m)

Beam: 12ft 1in (3.70m)

Engines: 2 x 440hp Volvo D6 or 2-3 400-600hp Mercury outboards

Top speed: 40-70 knots

Price: From €850,000 ex tax

Contact details: www.maxim.yachts

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.