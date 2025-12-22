boot 2026: Much more than just a boat show

Looking for a boat and watersports show full of world premieres, cutting edge equipment and outstanding events? Düsseldorf is as good as it gets…



From 17 to 25 January 2026, Düsseldorf will play host to the largest boat and watersports trade fair in the world. Set in Messe Düsseldorf’s exhibition centre, this annual nine-day show will see more than 1,500 exhibitors from 67 nations arranged across 16 exhibition halls. And remarkably, five of those halls will be dedicated solely to motorboats…

Motorboat highlights at boot 2026

All of the boating industry’s top motorboat brands will be in Düsseldorf, exhibiting everything from entry-level day boats, RIBs and sports boats to family cruisers, luxury yachts, super boats and high-performance offshore machines. In addition to world debuts from NAVAN, Lowlander, Elling, Roto, Sterk, Sunseeker and Wellcraft, some of the most hotly anticipated boat debuts will include a fresh flagship for Beneteau’s Gran Turismo line in the form of the beautiful new GT50. The Nimbus W12 multi-purpose day cruiser will also be unveiled in Düsseldorf and it will be joined by the lovely new Axopar 38, the Azimut Fly 82, Solaris Power 70, the extraordinary new Aiata Wayfinder 50, the Greenline 42, the new Marcopolo MP10 and MP12 and Saxdor’s brand new flagship model, the game-changing 460 GTC. And that’s just a select few of almost 200 exhibitors with motor boats.

Upgrade your boat

But boot 2026 is about much more than just boats. There are show zones dedicated to engines, equipment and accessories. From smart on-board electronics and safety devices to navigation systems and luxury upgrades, you’ll find everything you need to make your boat more powerful, more modern or simply more personal. There’s even a Refit Centre in Hall 11, with practical tips, live demonstrations and expert knowledge on repairs, engine checks, paint care and sustainable boat modernisation. So if you want to maintain, restore or upgrade your boat, the Düsseldorf boat show is the perfect place to develop your ideas and hone your skills.

Recommended videos for you

Get active

There will be plenty of activities in Düsseldorf too. There’s a great set of stage programmes and workshops and you can try your hand at a whole range of watersports. You can have a go at windsurfing, skimboarding, pump or wingfoiling, stand up paddling or even canoeing on a 90m indoor river course. You can also try freediving or SCUBA diving and there’s a 250-square-metre pool in hall 15, complete with powerful wind turbines, so you can have a first go at sailing in an Optimist. And if you enjoy it, you’ll be pleased to know that more than 70 sailing exhibitors will be on hand, showcasing everything from affordable daysailers to performance cruisers and oceangoing bluewater yachts.

Connect with likeminded people

The Düsseldorf boat show is a meeting place for watersports fans and boat enthusiasts from all over the world. You can experience the latest innovations, discover trends, meet experts, gather ideas, and perhaps even lay the foundation for your next boating dream. And boot is also one of the most family-friendly boat shows in the world. The Children’s Shipyard in Hall 14 enables kids to build their first wooden sailboat. There’s also a high ropes climbing course for kids over 1.4m, plus an interactive Maritime Classroom where they can get up close to some freshwater creatures. With free entry for children aged 12 and under, as well as free onsite childcare in Hall 14, the Düsseldorf boat show can be properly enjoyed by every generation of your family.

Book your tickets now

boot 2026 opening hours are from 10am to 6pm every day. All necessary information about exhibitors, activities and visiting the event can be found on the Düsseldorf boat show website, where you can also secure your day tickets for as little as €14 in the online ticket shop. And you can get an even better deal by becoming a member of boot.club free of charge and enjoying two days at the boot 2026 trade fair for the price of one. For a major international boat show that offers so much, that represents fantastic value for money.