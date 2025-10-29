Major launches for Saxdor: Two US debuts for FLIBS 2025…

Sponsor Content created with Saxdor Yachts

Saxdor Yachts has two major launches at this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (Oct 29-Nov 2). One is the Saxdor 400GTS and the other is Saxdor AI, an exciting new co-skipper that enriches the ownership experience.

Saxdor 400GTS

The 400GTS is another iteration of its popular 400 Series. It joins the 400GTO and 400GTC at the top of the Finnish brand’s present 20-40ft portfolio of premium sports cruisers and runabouts. On the face of it, the 400GTS shares all the same design cues as its popular sisters – namely that slightly reversed stem, back-raked windscreen, substantial hardtop with sunroof and signature fold-down bulwark balconies on either side.

To varying degrees both the 400GTC and 400GTO enclose the space beneath their hardtops. The former has proper glazed doors to the sides and aft for all-weather cruising and the latter can make use of clear vinyl screens for occasional poor weather protection or for keeping the cockpit clean when nobody is aboard.

However, the 400GTS’s cockpit is completely open. Its roof is actually more of a T-Top and not quite so wide as its sisters’ full-beam hardtops, although it does connect similarly to the top of the windshield and is big enough to include both an optional electric canvas sunroof forward and a skylight aft.

All three models connect to their bow lounges via their port side decks. The 400GTS’s is completely open from bow to stern, whereas the GTO and GTC versions have doors in a wider windshield. And all three have the same raised ‘mini-side-deck’ to starboard that provides occasional access for cleaning and docking.

Sociable cockpit

An amidships wet bar divides the cockpit in two – driving zone forward, relaxation areas aft. Amidships there are three transverse sofas, the forward two of which face each other across a dining table, but that dinette combo can easily convert to a sun pad if required. Similarly, the latter sofa has extra-deep seat cushions, not least because it can also convert into an island sun bed. Note the roof struts that support GTS’s hardtop are further inboard than those aboard the GTO and GTC, which makes the whole space feel less cluttered, particularly important when there are lots of people aboard.

Given the whole aft end of the cockpit is open to the water on either side when the balconies are down, the connection with the sea is fabulous. Traditionally, the principal access to the water was always at the stern, but all the 400 Series models have their engines fenced off safely behind double-gated glass balustrades, so those fold-downs effectively become side swim platforms.

Offset slightly to starboard, the helm console has its wheel outboard and comes as standard with a row of three ergonomic bucket seats. For those that would prefer the GTS’s driving position to have some extra protection, sliding glass doors, which can easily slide out of the way into the roof struts on either side, are options.

Overnighting

The Saxdor 400GTS is not just a great day-boat or superyacht chase-boat. It has proper overnight and weekender capabilities. As with the GTC and GTO models, there are two cabins or staterooms, a large one forward that’s the obvious owners’ choice and a smaller one aft.

The former has a double v-berth tucked into the bow beneath that bow lounge, a head-shower compartment to starboard and the option of using the space aft of the companionway steps for either storage or for an extra transverse overspill berth. It’s surprisingly bright space, thanks to a skylight in the superstructure ahead of the windshield and a portside strip-window.

The spacious optional aft cabin is filled with natural light and consists of a snug double located beneath the aft furniture module with a hatch access beneath the middle sofa and a transom window.

Power possibilities

Propulsion options are the same as the other two 400 Series models. They are intended for twin-rack 600-850hp Mercury outboard engines. The maximum speed with the biggest engines aboard the slightly lighter GTS should be a thrilling 50+ knots. Vacuum-infused and immensely strong, the 400 Series can certainly cope with power and the handling capabilities, as with the rest of the Saxdor portfolio, are well-proven thanks to a highly capable twin-step deep-vee profile.

Saxdor AI – a virtual ‘co-skipper’

Built into the MySaxdor app, Saxdor AI is essentially a digital boating companion, a virtual ‘co-skipper’ providing real time support, and it’s claimed to be industry-leading. This intuitive system actually learns constantly how to best help its owners get the very best from their boats and to enhance the cruising experience. It aims to provide everything from product specifications to technical knowhow and trouble shooting, not to mention providing local knowledge and even cruising suggestions or anchoring tips.

Developed in association with Finnish AI company Cadentia, it utilises the very latest computer technology to deliver a world-class boating experience. Everyone from those new to boating to highly experienced yachties should find Saxdor AI an invaluable virtual companion.

Initially Saxdor AI is only active with Saxdor 340 GTWA and 400 Series models, but will soon be rolled out across the entire portfolio.

Saxdor’s Digital Showroom also utilises AI technology to provide the very best configurator experience. Developed in association with another Finnish specialist, Younite AI, it delivers new-boat choices with unrivalled photorealism. You can see how your next boat will look in extraordinary detail and in 3D, not to mention in different locations, day and night.

Dominant brand

Saxdor offers five different platforms across its 20-40ft portfolio – the all-open 200 and 270 Series and the 320/340, which, like the 400 Series, includes various open, semi-open and cabin variants. What’s more, Saxdor’s all-new flagship, the 460 Series is envisioned to follow a similar approach to the 400, with the possibility of several variants over time.

All Saxdors are keenly priced and proving hugely popular. Indeed, the company is presently riding a commercial wave. Its global sales this year are expected to grow by around 70% and its US sales have grown by nearly 50% over the same period, with a recent 31% annual increase in registrations confirming the 320 GTO as the best-selling model in its category.

