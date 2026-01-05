Dusseldorf boat show highlight: Invictus TT460 Shell Edition

Iconic Italian brand, Invictus Yachts, to unveil special edition TT460 at boot 2026

The Invictus Yacht stand (C20, Hall 5) at the 2026 Dusseldorf Boat Show will provide a spectacular showcase of Italian design excellence. Cantieri Aschenez, the shipyard behind the celebrated Invictus brand, will be exhibiting a pair of elegant cruise-ready Granturismo models, the GT280 and GT320. But it will also be exhibiting a couple of larger high-performance walkaround TT models – the TT420 and the all-new Shell Edition of the best-selling TT460.

Award-winning Invictus TT460

Any successful special edition model requires an outstanding base boat and the Invictus TT460 is exactly that. With its trademark reverse bow, swept carbon-fibre hardtop, long raked hull windows and exquisite detailing, it is undoubtedly one of the loveliest boats in its sector. And it also delivers a very practical blend of day spaces and cruising flexibility.

On the main deck, there are elegant sunbeds fore and aft, plus practical walkaround decks and a large dining station, neatly serviced by a transverse galley. And you get options on the lower deck too. You can spec either a pair of bright, spacious cabins or you can trade the forward VIP for a large, sheltered lower lounge.

Evolution of an icon

The Invictus TT460 Shell Edition takes this excellent base platform and adopts a very unusual design approach. Conceived by Fabio Rotella in partnership with Atelier Invictus on the basis of the original Christian Grande design, it aims to express the boat not as a floating house or a land-based living space but as what Rotella calls “a living organism”.

“I see the boat as a gateway to experiencing nature,” he says. “Hence the name ‘Shell Edition’ – a metaphor for a vessel that, like a shell in the sea, welcomes, protects and embraces.”

Interior calm

What that means in real terms is a design that uses water, wind and light to deepen the connection between the owner, the yacht and the sea. The interiors, for instance, use fluid forms, organic materials and sensory textures. All technology is discreetly integrated and the controllable lighting system helps create a pervasive sense of wellbeing.

Curated by the in-house “Harmony and Atmosphere Team”, the colour palette also draws from the natural world – sand, water and stone – with warm, balanced tones that strengthen the connection between the yacht and the environment.

Exterior vision

Atelier Invictus, the yard’s in-house customisation department, is a great resource for owners looking to make their boats unique. But as a hub of research, development and innovation, it has also been a powerful asset for Rotella in the design process.

The exterior, for instance, has been refreshed with new materials and finishes and enriched with decorative stitching inspired by natural shapes. There are 17 colour options available, plus another 17 upholstery and paint scheme combinations. And while luxury and excess can often be mistaken on premium motoryachts, there’s not a hint of that here. The Shell Edition’s approach to natural aesthetics and sustainable materials feels simple but highly refined, deliberately enabling sailors to reconnect with nature rather than to separate them from it.

A more refined drive

As well as adding extra beauty and style to the base model, the 460 Shell Edition is at heart a driving machine – and it’s made all the more effective in that regard by the use of lightweight structural honeycomb panels, not just in the internal bulkheads but for the entire fit-out.

Made from recycled, unsinkable materials finished with natural wood veneers, these panels reduce the boat’s weight by 20%, delivering tangible benefits in terms of fuel flow, planing speeds, cruising range, running refinement and environmental impact.

Experience the quality first-hand

While the Invictus TT460 Shell Edition undoubtedly represents a new design milestone in the Invictus story, every boat in the Invictus fleet exudes quality and originality. That’s something you can only really appreciate when you step on board in person – so if you want to experience the GT280, the GT320, the TT420 or even the all-new Invictus TT460 Shell Edition for yourself, make sure you pay a visit to Stand C20, Hall 5, at the Düsseldorf boat show from 17 to 25 January 2026.