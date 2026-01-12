One berth, a whole South Coast Network

Sponsor Content created with Premier Marinas





With Haslar, Deacons, East Cowes, Weymouth and Portland new for 2026, a Premier Marinas berth will soon unlock the South Coast’s most extensive choice of marina destinations. Already Premier Marinas has officially welcomed Haslar Marina, Gosport into its portfolio, as the first completed rebrand following its acquisition of Boatfolk.

Like all Premier customers, Haslar berth holders gain access to Premier Advantage, Premier Marinas’ rewards and benefits scheme. Unlike complex points-based systems, Premier Advantage is automatic – benefits start from day one, with no tiers to climb or conditions to meet.

This includes generous visitor nights, and unlimited day visits across the network, alongside discounted fuel at Premier sites, free storage ashore when needed, dedicated parking and tools such as the MyPremier app.

The integration of former Boatfolk marinas includes Deacons, East Cowes, Weymouth and Portland fully integrating into the Premier network for the 2026 season. Together, creating the most extensive marina network on the South Coast, offering berth holders more choice, more flexibility and more reasons to explore, all included within a single annual berthing agreement. There is no need to wait, berths can be secured at any of the locations through either the Premier Marinas or the Boatfolk team.

For more information or to get a quote visit: premiermarinas.com/upgrade

Or call: 01489 884 060