Discover the St-Barth 75 and St-Barth 85 Fly Motor Yachts

For those exploring luxury yachts, the St-Barth 75 and St-Barth 85 Fly motor yachts, exclusively available with Moravia Yachting, are two recent models that stand out.

The two Dutch-built yachts have been designed with the attention to detail you’d expect from a superyacht, paired with a sense of adventure and ease of use that make them a pleasure to operate.

These yachts offer the buyer a chance to own a luxury motor yacht that is truly unique in class,” says Tim Carbury, Sales Broker at Moravia Yachting. “These full custom, Dutch-built ‘mini superyachts’ are the work of a shipyard that is meticulous in its detail and attention to all aspects of the build.

“Their aluminium hulls and superstructures, quality of technical fit out, and use of superior materials throughout are just a few of the features that mean these should be considered by any serious buyer looking for a top quality yacht of this size.”

St-Barth 75: Performance and Ease for Hands-On Owners

Delivered in 2021, the St-Barth 75 is designed for those who enjoy being hands-on with their vessel. Its low engine noise, stable handling, and smooth performance make it an easy and enjoyable yacht to pilot, even in choppier waters. The layout offers ample space for both social gatherings and private relaxation.

Step inside, and you’ll find an open-plan living area on the main deck that includes a well-equipped galley with professional appliances, a spacious dining area, and a comfortable seating space—perfect for families who want to feel connected on board.

Aft, an al fresco dining area seats eight, with additional lounging areas and even a DJ booth for entertainment!

Below, the full-beam beach club accommodates an AB jet tender, while additional space can hold water toys such as Seabobs and Wingfoils.

The St-Barth 75 also provides an impressive layout on the lower deck. It includes two luxurious guest suites with private bathrooms and an airy master suite that maximises space and privacy for extended stays.

With its versatile design and hands-on appeal, the St-Barth 75 is ideal for those who want a sophisticated yet manageable yacht for both family use and personal adventure.

St-Barth 85 Fly: Space and Comfort with a Family Focus

Set for completion in 2025, the St-Barth 85 Fly builds on the 75’s foundation, adding even more space and amenities for a true “mini superyacht” experience. Its distinctive flybridge introduces an expansive outdoor living area, complete with loungers, a bimini-shaded seating space for eight, a wine cooler, and an outdoor galley. The additional helm station on the flybridge allows for flexible navigation options while taking in panoramic views.

The interior layout of the St-Barth 85 Fly largely mirrors the 75, with some notable upgrades. A full-beam master suite directly behind the saloon elevates the superyacht feel, providing a grander experience for owners or guests.

The lower deck offers three spacious guest suites, each with private bathrooms, and the option of a dedicated crew area for those seeking additional service. For families who prefer to go crew-free, this area can easily be customised into additional guest accommodations.

At the aft, a larger beach club includes a massive four-metre-wide swim platform and a hidden tender storage area. The clever storage system and an extra fuel tank allow for extended adventures with water toys and a 3.60-meter tender.

With powerful twin 1350 hp engines, the St-Barth 85 Fly can cruise at 20 knots and reach speeds up to 28 knots, while stabilizers and noise insulation ensure a smooth, quiet ride.

Dutch Craftsmanship and “Mini-Superyacht” Appeal

Both yachts are crafted in Holland, known for high standards in yacht building. With carefully chosen finishes and thoughtful layouts, the St-Barth 75 and 85 Fly offer an experience that blends sophistication with ease of use.