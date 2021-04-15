Invictus TT460: Let the games begin…

As the flagship of a fleet that has already garnered international acclaim for its compelling avant-garde designs, the new Invictus TT460 delivers much more than your average luxury yacht.

Created in collaboration with Christian Grande’s celebrated DesignWorks studio, the TT460 voices many of the core stylistic elements that have made the established T range so successful. The now iconic Invictus reverse bow, which we’ve witnessed on the fleet’s TT, GT and GTS craft, is of course a key element of that.

While its distinctive profile instantly marks the new yacht out as an Invictus, its dynamic value has also been thoroughly proven, with previous T range models delivering outstanding directional stability, a highly refined ride and enviable composure in rough waters.

Here on the fleet flagship, however, that classical Invictus aesthetic is elevated to a fresh and exciting new level courtesy of the soft, graduated sweep of the carbon hardtop. Emerging at the bow, where it flanks the tapering sun bed, it lifts on either side of the raked screen and continues unimpeded as the overhead shelter extends aft.

In addition to helping maximise the drama of the styling, the hardtop also uses a single central upright, which leaves the cockpit clutter-free for outstanding visibility and an open boating experience even the purist can enjoy.

Up in the bow, the forward sundeck is also a very satisfying place to be. It features a lavish sun lounger with bespoke Invictus speakers, low-profile handrails and an integrated sofa. And as you move aft into the cockpit, past a trio of luxurious leather-trimmed helm seats, the primary day spaces feel equally well appointed.

The symmetrical walkaround layout provides the easiest possible access to the alfresco galley, the eight-person dining station and the expansive aft sun lounger. And if you supplement the big deck with optional fold-down bulwarks, you can further expand the cockpit, with a pair of ‘ocean terraces’ for extra versatility and even more intimate access to the water.

Down below, the custom-friendly design enables you to opt for a two or four-berth layout and to prioritise cruising privacy or open-plan living. But in either case, the Invictus ‘Atelier’ service means the customer can make each new TT460 feel virtually unique.

With a range of fabrics, woods, colours and configurations, plus a manufacturing team specifically primed to accommodate custom requests, the new TT460 can be keenly tailored both to individual tastes and to individual applications.

There are of course plenty of options on the luxury yacht market at this kind of length and at this kind of budget. But with its dynamic maturity, stylistic sophistication, recreational versatility and premium appeal, there’s no doubt that the TT460 offers one of the most complete and compelling solutions in the world.

Specification

Length overall: 46ft 1in (14.27m)

Beam: 14ft 6in (4.43m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 650

Maximum speed: 35.5 knots

Cruising range: 250nm @ 25 knots

Design: Christian Grande

Contact: +39 0961 020388 / info@invictusyacht.com / www.invictusyacht.com