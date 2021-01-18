Long-distance cruising in luxury: Introducing the new Pardo Endurance 60

The new Pardo Endurance 60 elevates the current open walkaround line connecting together the concept of long-range and silent navigation, low consumption and eco-sustainability, safety, liveability, and large usable spaces.

We are talking about a new yacht that has resistance over time, performance connected with safe, silent navigation and low consumption to facilitate transfers at night, in its DNA.

The concept of Endurance is also linked to the use of the boat for the longest possible time in maximum comfort: the maximum beam of more than five meters allows our designers to exploit the width of the boat to achieve generous internal volumes and better performance when planing at significant speeds.

The large open windows in the dining area and the two collapsible side terraces guarantee an incredible continuity between interior and exterior space. The result is a main deck characterised by the sides that can open to create a new relaxation and social area – a real terrace on the sea with a table and chairs in the dining area that can be protected from the sun by an electric bimini top to navigate in total safety even when it is open.

Climbing up a level, the flybridge area (with an optional second command zone) can be furnished with a sofa, sundeck cushions, and a refrigerator cabinet. Moving on to the interior space, the design of the lower deck proposes a long-lasting style: the family feeling with the walkaround range is clear and characterised by simple and clean-cut lines in harmony with colours that give the environment a sense of luminosity and freshness. As there are three cabins and three bathrooms, maximum liveability has been guaranteed.

The master cabin positioned at the centre of the boat is a generous size because it exploits the maximum width of the boat: the choice of this position is not casual but rather a strong message of how much the owner is at the centre of this new project. Many details make this space the flagship of the interior layout: with the female-inspired dressing area, the comfortable sofa under the windows, and several large spacious wardrobes.

The VIP cabin, positioned at the bow with a private bathroom, is available in a double version: with a bed that can be split into two single beds or one double bed, depending on the owner’s wishes. The third cabin presents two single generous-sized beds and a dedicated bathroom.

The crew cabin is interestingly positioned under the sundeck area at the stern, equipped with two beds and toilet area, as well as offering direct access to the engine room. This truly gives Pardo Endurance 60 owners a great opportunity: to enjoy the sea at its very best.

Pardo Endurance 60 specification

LOA: 59’6″ / 18.08m

LWL: 52’8″ / 16.06m

Beam: 16’8″ / 5.12m

Draught: 3’2″ / 1.40m

Displacement: 34,700 kg / 76,500lb (approx)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS 700 (standard) or twin Volvo Penta IPS 800

Fuel capacity: 2,400l / 528 imp gal / 634 US gal (approx)

CE category: B for 16 / C for 20

For more information on the Pardo ENDURANCE 60, visit the official Pardo Yachts website.