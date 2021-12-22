Rand Boats – at the forefront of 21st century innovation

Rand Boats have taken the marine world by storm with a range of boats and a design and manufacturing philosophy that are perfectly in tune with the needs of the 21st Century.

Every model in the line-up has an electric power option, and they are all designed and built with sustainability at the forefront of their thinking. Hull shapes are optimised to reduce resistance and minimise wakes, while the manufacturing process makes full use of recycled plastics and sustainably grown timber to create a light, efficient, responsible craft. A vacuum infused sandwich structure results in weight savings of up to 40%.

None of this comes at the expense of performance – the top of the range electric versions have an exhilarating top speed of 50 knots, thanks to a state of the art 460kW motor and powerful Lithium Ion battery. Charged from a standard marina shore power socket, or fast chargers where available, it is the ultimate in effortless, emissions-free boating. No noise, no pollution, no smoke, no fuss. Just 100% enjoyment.

The absence of engine noise means skipper and guests can chat without raising their voices or disturbing the wildlife, while electric power allows for precise fingertip control around the marina without the need for a clunky gearbox. So accessible is this new style of boating that everyone in the family will feel at home at the helm. And at the end of the year you can wave goodbye to annual servicing bills and look forward to thousands of hours of trouble-free, maintenance-free boating.

If going electric isn’t the right choice for you, Rand also offers a full range of petrol and diesel engine options, either inboard or outboard, chosen to give the most efficient marriage of hull and machinery.

Eight models are available, ranging from the pretty little Picnic 18 – perfect for friends and family to enjoy the peace and quiet of the waterways – through to the Archipelago 31, one of the most versatile boats on the market. The latter’s spacious pilothouse and cockpit provide room for 12 people to enjoy the ride whatever the weather, while four berths, a full-size galley and a toilet provide everything a family needs to stay on board. A wide range of electric power options allow you to explore the most environmentally sensitive of waterways, such as the Stockholm archipelago it is named after, without sacrificing speed.

In between these two models sits a comprehensive range of leisure oriented day boats, focussed sports boats and luxurious weekenders from 23-30ft, ensuring there truly is a boat for every budget and occasion.

Founder and CEO Carl Kai Rand has had a lifetime around boats. He first trained as an architect, then switched to boat and product design in the US, before combining all these skills to create a company that is already making waves around the world.