1903 Trophy to Become the America’s Cup of Electric Boats

The Harmsworth Trophy was last awarded in 2011 and is now to be repurposed as a new electric boat competition under the auspices of the Royal Motor Yacht Club in Poole

The world’s oldest and most prestigious powerboat racing trophy is being reinvented as an exciting new challenge for electric boats. The Harmsworth Trophy, which was originally awarded in 1903 to the winner of the first ever motor boat race, went on to become the most sought-after trophy in powerboat racing.

Initially, it was conceived as an international challenge between competing nations, much like the America’s Cup for sailing, but it later evolved into an event for individuals.

The list of previous winners includes such legendary names as Sir Thomas Sopwith, Garfield Wood, Stefano Casiraghi and Fabio Buzzi. However, the gradual decline of offshore powerboat racing in recent years means it hasn’t been awarded to anyone since 2011, when it was won by German powerboat racer Markus Hendricks.

Ultimate incentive

Now the trustees of the Trophy, based at the Royal Motor Yacht Club in Poole, want to give it a new lease of life as the ultimate incentive for builders, owners and drivers of electric boats.

The challenge is open to anyone who can complete a 75-mile offshore course from Poole to Cowes and back in the fastest possible time. Any form of electric boat is permissible, including commercial, military and leisure, but it must have at least two seats and two people aboard throughout the challenge.

The only other provisos are that the course must be completed using the same set of batteries and without any other form of propulsion, fuel or outside intervention. The challenge course will have a minimum time limit and must be covered in a single day. If required, recharging for up to four hours will be allowed at a quick-charging facility in Cowes.

The challenge will be run and monitored by the RMYC, which will appoint timekeepers, course observers, and start and finishing officers. However, challengers will have to provide their own safety and support vessels.

The trophy will be awarded to the fastest boat to complete the course in a calendar year, commencing January 2025. The successful driver and challenger names will be inscribed on the trophy and the presentation made at the RMYC at the end of each year.

Prospective challengers should apply to the trophy’s trustees by email at harmsworthtrophy@outlook.com.

