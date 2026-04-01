Ready for adventure? Meet the MARCOPOLOs

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MARCOPOLO is a new Italian adventure-boat brand. Two models are presently available, the MP10 and MP12. Both were shown together for the first time at the Boot Düsseldorf 2026. And bigger siblings are already under development.

While the brand maybe new, the team behind MARCOPOLO is hugely experienced. The brand is an initiative of the fast-growing Aschenez Group, which has already established the Christian Grande-designed 20-28ft Capoforte range of centre-console runabouts and their bigger sisters, the 28-55ft Invictus Yacht range of centre-console runabouts and weekenders.

“The name ‘MARCO POLO’ is synonymous with exploration,” emphasizes serial entrepreneur Rosario Alcaro, the group’s founder, owner and CEO. “And the full name of our new brand is ‘MARCOPOLO Adventure Yachts’, which captures our vision perfectly… Our boats are for owners passionate about life afloat and ambitious for where their boats can take them…”

Chunky profiles and raked-forward windshields deliver a suitably explorer vibe. The robust designs come from well-respected Italian naval architect Roberto Delfanti.

Both the MARCOPOLO MP10 and MP12, which as their metric designations suggest have LOAs of 33ft and 40ft respectively, have walkaround decks protected by deep bulwarks and provide extra-large entertainment spaces forward and aft. Best in class, the former is a real brand signature thanks to super-flared and squared bows. The smaller model has room for a larger sunpad ahead of the windshield, whereas the larger model has space for not only a bigger sunpad that can convert to a bench seat as required, but also two more seats, one in each forward corner.

Both MARCOPOLO models sport fold-down quarter platforms as standard. Those boost space to either side of the models’ alfresco booth-dining areas and provide bathing access to and from the water. The smaller one’s aft deck is offered with a pedestal table and two sofas, one facing aft that’s set into an alcove at the back end of wheelhouse and an aft one that has a flippable backrest, so that it can be used for facing forward at the table or looking back over the engine cowlings. And its booth-diner can also convert to a sunpad.

The larger model makes use of the extra length to provide a permanent island sunpad island aft, as well as the booth dining capability forward of it, thanks again to another flippable backrest on the sunpad’s forward edge.

Fully glazed wheelhouses deliver fantastic panoramic views and all-weather flexibility. Both can be fully enclosed for inclement weather or fully opened for warmer weather, thanks to combinations of large full-height sliding side-deck doors to either side and aft via hinge-up windows. Plus, both models have sunroofs, the smaller with a canvas-covered aperture and the bigger with louvred blinds.

Both models have twin bolster-cushioned helm seats to starboard, ergonomic bridge consoles bristling with all the latest technology, and with wet-bars immediately behind. The bigger MP12 also has a bench sofa across the aft end of its wheelhouse, but it will feel like its outside once the window above is opened. And big wheelhouse-roof overhangs not only shade windshields but also partially protect cockpits and side-decks.

Accessed via portside companionways, each model provides open-plan accommodation down below for up to four. The smaller MP10 model has a double berth beneath the cockpit sole and either a dinette or another comfortable double berth in the forepeak with a heads compartment amidships. The bigger MP12 has its dominant double forward and an overspill twin-berth space amidships and a head-shower compartment between them.

The décor below is contemporary. Laminate wood soles and satin veneers provide a soft calm environment. Elsewhere recycled materials are used wherever possible and there’s plenty of practical storage space.

These MARCOPOLOs are real performance machines, thanks to punchy outboard propulsion and immensely tough hulls with triple steps to reduce drag and optimise fuel efficiency. Both Cat B certified, they are easily trimmed and even at speed claimed to be ultra-stable.

The larger MP12 comes as standard with triple 350hp outboards, which, depending on load and the usual environmental constraints, should deliver a top speed of around 45 knots. However, adrenaline junkies may want to go for maximum power – triple 450s – which would push that top end up to more like 55 knots.

And with a pair of the largest-possible 350s, the smaller MP10 still has a very useful top speed of around 42 knots.

Check out: www.marcopoloadventureyachts.com for more